We often struggle in deciding which food is best for our babies. So if you are also worried then no need to think much because we are back with an amazing superfood- chia seeds. All you need to do is read till the end.

Chia seeds for babies. Why so popular?

Chia seeds are the world’s richest plant source of omega-3 fatty acids and boast a fair amount of protein, vitamin K, calcium, vitamin B6, and zinc. The main benefits of giving it to your child are it powers the baby’s cell growth, eyesight, brain development, immune function, and healthy bones.

Chia seeds are easy to incorporate into almost any diet, because:⠀

they are bland and can be added to just about anything

you don’t have to grind them (some research studies find that grinding chia seeds makes the nutrients inside easier for us to absorb, but others don’t – it’s can’t hurt if you choose to grind them first before eating, but it’s also fine to skip this step if more convenient)

you can eat them raw (crunchy) or soaked in a liquid or fat so that they swell and form a tapioca-like substance

people usually tolerate them really well

Some great ways kids can enjoy chia seeds:

in oatmeal

in yoghurt

sprinkled over salad

in cold cereal

in smoothies

sprinkled over roasted veggies

mixed into whole-grain dishes

in soups

as a thickener for sauces

in chia seed pudding

in energy balls

added to baked goods like muffins and bread

Direction

6 to 12 months old:

Stir pre-soaked chia seeds into porridge or yoghurt or offer chia seed pudding flavoured with your favourite fruit. Let baby self-feed by scooping with their hands. If you’d like to encourage the use of a utensil, pre-load a spoon and rest it next to the food for baby to try to pick up—or pass it in the air for baby to grab. Refrain from serving spoonfuls of the dry seeds (although sprinkling a little bit of the dry seeds onto foods is fine).

12 to 18 months old:

Continue serving soft, scoopable foods with pre-soaked chia seeds added and let the toddler self-feed with their hands or a utensil. If the child is not interested in using the utensil, don’t worry. Using utensils can be exhausting for new eaters, and many children toggle back and forth between fingers and utensils when self-feeding. Try not to apply too much pressure—consistent and accurate utensil use will come in due time—probably between 18 and 24 months of age. Refrain from serving spoonfuls of the dry seeds (although sprinkling a little bit of the dry seeds onto foods is fine).

18 to 24 months old:

Time for drinks! Add chia seeds to thicken fruit smoothies or make a simple agua fresca with mashed fruit, freshly squeezed lime juice, water, and chia seed. Of course, you may also continue serving chia seeds in any warm cereal, oatmeal, or porridge. Refrain from serving spoonfuls of the dry seeds (although sprinkling a little bit of the dry seeds onto foods is fine).