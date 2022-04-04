Celeb inspired sarees to glam up your look for summer parties

Summer has arrived and it is the time for bright hues and floral prints. As our evergreen love for sarees continues to dominate this season, floral print luxe sarees are our pick to look glamorous for a summer party.

For intimate weddings or casual parties, ace designer Sabyasachi has got a floral print number for every occasion and the Bollywood divas are obsessed with it. Floral print organza saree, Sabyasachi saree is a fashion craze that has hit celebrities just like their love for Manish Malhotra’s sequin saree. Take style inspiration from these divas to rock a floral saree like an absolute diva!

Celeb inspired sarees for summer parties

Alia Bhatt

After rocking in several white outfits for her latest hit Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, now Alia resumed her RRR movie promotions in stunning style. She rocked a Sabyasachi floral print saree teamed with a sleeveless glittery blouse that matched her saree’s border. Her peach organza saree entailed multi-coloured flowers that flooded it all with elegance. She rounded out her look in a sheer saree with a knotted bun hairdo and subtle semi-dewy makeup. You can surely take up this look to rock your parties.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s look from her photoshoot left everyone talking about how gorgeous she looked. She was dressed in a brown metallic saree with a strapless brown blouse with embellishments all over. If you want to make a statement at a party, this is the attire to go for. You can even opt for a dainty maang tika, as the actress does, as an accessory. Mouni had her straight hair open and wore defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips. You can take inspiration from her style to steal the show.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looks as pretty as a peach in her latest pink sheer saree with colourful botanical embroidery sprinkled across it. A strappy blouse with floral embroidery adorns her elegant attire. She accessorized with a matching set of gold chandbalis and gold bracelets. She enhanced her glam for the occasion with a flawless base with a dewy glow, filled-in brows, defined eyes, plump pink lips, and rose-tinted cheeks. This elegant appearance is perfect for weddings and other classy occasions.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra looks mesmerizing in a back saree. You can recreate her look by opting for an embroidered sheer black sari and pair it with a matching strapless blouse. You can accessorize the look with a similar earring, a stunning bracelet and a ring.