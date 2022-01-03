How to care for your nails in winter

The cold winter season can be rough for your whole body. Your hair is dry, crackling, and full of static. Your skin is dry, itchy, and flaking. Plus, your nails can become brittle and crack. The super-dry air in the winter months sucks the moisture from your body which puts a damper on your beauty routines. However, your nails don’t have to take the brunt of it if you take proper care.

The lack of moisture in the winter air is the main cause of dry, brittle nails in the colder months. The warm air in the summertime holds more moisture than the cold air in the winter, that cold, dry air seeps into your house every time you open or close the door which in turn causes you to crank up the heat. However, the warmth added by the heater doesn’t do anything to affect the humidity levels which leads to a whole lot of dry skin, brittle nails, and staticky hair.

While it may be the season for chapped lips, it doesn’t have to be the season for ugly brittle nails! Use this guide for your winter nail care routine all year round.

1. Moisturize

As with everything else, our nails lose a ton of moisture during the winter season, when the temperature begins to drop. Therefore, lack of moisture can result in dry and brittle nails. So keep your hands, fingers, and nails moisturized to prevent moisture loss from the cold weather, and safeguard your nails from splitting, peeling, and breaking. You can speak to your doctor about the right kind of moisturizer that is suitable for you.

You can apply either coconut or almond oil to the cuticles and massage gently to nourish them.

2. Use a nail mask

Move over face and hair masks, nail masks are here and will soon make it to your ‘must have’ list. Get masking to receive deep nourishment and strengthen your nail bed.

You can use any type of nail mask to nourish your nails. You can apply honey and egg mask to the nails or even lemon juice with baking soda.

3. Treat your nails like you treat your hair

It’s the new golden rule. Hair and nails are both composed of keratin proteins, so it makes sense that many of the same rules for treatment apply. Dr. Stern says both hair and nails can become dehydrated and damaged from over-processing. Frequent polish removal, gels, and acrylics do to nails what dyes, chemicals, and heat application do to hair. Just as hydration can help repair hair issues such as frizz and split ends, it can help improve dry and brittle nails. 4. Avoid contact with water Don’t stop washing your hands or shower with gloves on, but do pay attention to ways you can reduce the time your nails spend in contact with water because excessive water contact can weaken nail structure. For example, consider wearing gloves while doing the dishes or other wet work. 5. Be patient with nail growth