Cardamom: Unravelling the unknown benefits of this herb

Cardamom: You add this spice to your tea, in your kheer, and while cooking your curry. While native to Southern India, cardamom is now used globally in all kinds of cuisine because of the rich flavor and taste it imparts. However, cardamom acts as more than just your common flavor enhancer; it comes with several medicinal values that truly make it the queen of all spices. Cardamom is available in various forms. While the pods are used to add ‘tadka’ to your favorite savory dishes, cardamom powder is mainly used in sweet dishes. Additionally, cardamom essential oil plays a crucial role in aromatherapy. Wondering about the different health benefits this all-rounder spice comes loaded with? Here are a few of them.

Loaded with Antimicrobial Properties

Research has revealed that cardamom plays a significant role as an antimicrobial agent, especially in its essential oil form. From bacteria to fungi, cardamom oil damages the cell membrane of such pathogens, killing them.

Aids in Digestion

Whether you are suffering from constipation or bloating, cardamom can help provide relief from digestive issues. The natural oils in cardamom make it a potent ingredient for easing intestinal functions and ensuring gas formation does not happen. A good digestive stimulant, it prevents acidity formation.

Helps Maintain Oral Health

Several renowned toothpaste brands use cardamom natural oil as a major ingredient in their products, and for good reason. Chewing on cardamom pods is known to regulate saliva secretion and maintain the pH level. Additionally, cardamom has often been a key ingredient in mouth-refreshing products because of the presence of natural oil and its role as an antimicrobial agent.

Detoxifies the Liver

Ayurveda has been using natural ingredients, including herbs and plants, for centuries to alleviate the physical and mental elements of the human body. Cardamom is one such potent herb that Ayurveda relies on for the detoxification of the liver and for the elimination of all toxins to ensure overall well-being. Although research is still ongoing, it is believed that cardamom can help prevent liver enlargement and liver stress.

Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Research has shown that the natural oil procured from cardamom plays a significant role in lowering insulin resistance and decreasing glucose levels. Cardamom also contains high levels of manganese, which helps maintain blood sugar levels.

Other Health Benefits

A few other crucial health benefits this herb offers include improving blood circulation, treating bronchitis, and preventing ulcers.