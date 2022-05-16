Buddha Purnima marks the natal day of a greatest Spiritual Leader

Buddha Purnima is the festival that commemorates the birth of Siddharth Gautama, who later founded ‘Buddhism’ and was known as Gautam Buddha. The Buddha Purnima is also known as Vaisakha or Vesak. It is observed every year in the month of April or May on the full moon day of the Baisakh month. Buddha Purnima falls on the Purnima tithi of the Vaisakha month of Hindu calendar. May 16, 2022 has been finalized as an appropriate date for the celebration of Buddha Purnima this year.

Buddha Purnima: History

As we know that, the day is celebrated to remember the birth ceremony of one of the greatest spiritual leaders of all times – Lord Buddha. Lord Buddha is popularly known as Gautam Buddha. As per UNESCO Gautam Buddha was born in 623 B.C. in Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of Southern Nepal; he was then popularly known as Prince Siddharth Gautama. Since his birth he followed the path of Spirituality and wandered various places throughout the world to spread wisdom and peace.

Gautam Buddha, along with being a philosopher and a spiritual guide was a religious leader. It is also believed that he meditated under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, constantly for 49 days, after which he is said to have attained enlightenment. After his long meditation, he tried to look for the solutions to end all the sufferings of the world. He explicated afterwards, that the road to end all the sufferings and getting rid of all sins, lies in the Four noble truths (Life is suffering, The cause of suffering is craving, The end of suffering comes with an end to craving and there is a path which leads one away from craving and suffering), these are the essence of Lord Buddha’s teachings. After having attained Nirvana, he was titled as Gautam Buddha.

Buddha Purnima: Significance

This day is celebrated as a festival of love and spirituality by Buddhists across the globe. It is considered highly important as it is the third purnima (full moon) after the earth moves towards the northern run to the sun. This day is celebrated to honour Gautam Buddha, who is believed to have taught the meaning of love and compassion to the whole world.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated not just in India, but it is celebrated in many parts of the world including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Tibet, Nepal and Mangolia. People celebrate this occasion by paying visits to monasteries and by taking part in the holy processions. Many people offer prayers to the Lord, observe fast, meditate and recall the teachings of Buddha.