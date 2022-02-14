Boundaries Every Couple Should Set Early In The Relationship

You’ve met someone new and you see so much potential for the future; this might really go somewhere! If you think things are starting to get serious and you want to pursue a relationship with someone, it’s always important to set boundaries early on and to lay the framework for how you want things to proceed.

Why should you set boundaries early on in a relationship?

Setting boundaries during the early stages put down the basic guidelines for how you want to be treated – it can be difficult to set these later once certain habits have been established in a relationship.

These boundaries can help you maintain your own sense of self; if someone oversteps them, you’ll have emotional triggers that come up.

If you’re struggling with issues from past relationships, setting boundaries can be an excellent way to prevent these mistakes from happening again.

Don’t wait until a line has been crossed to set boundaries – set these early to avoid certain issues and friction down the road.

Sometimes, you have to teach people how you want to be treated so that you can get as much satisfaction and happiness as possible out of a relationship.

Here are a few boundaries that every couple needs to establish in their relationship:

Money Matters

We get that talking about money early in the relationship might feel awkward, but it’s only for the best. Having the talk is especially essential if the two of you go out for dates frequently.

Talking about splitting the bill or how much you’re comfortable spending each month will ensure that your relationship functions smoothly. It is a really difficult conversation to have, but having clarity in terms of money is important to feel secure. You don’t want yourself to feel like you are being pushed into something which is making you feel anxious about money.

Past Lives

Talking about your partner’s previous relationship is only okay if they are fine with discussing the matter. We get that you are curious, but asking a zillion questions about it will only make things worse. Similarly, if you aren’t open to having your past put under a microscope, make it clear to your SO. This way both of you know what the other person is uncomfortable with.

Personal Space

Whoever said that there’s no such thing as personal space in a relationship, didn’t know what they were talking about. A healthy relationship is one where two people respect each other’s private space and boundaries.

If you aren’t open to talking about your family or your BFF, set up a boundary and convey the same to your partner. We all love our space as it is important to us for us to remain who we are. So acknowledging what you need in your personal space in a relationship is very important.

Work-Life

Your work is a huge part of your life and you’d expect your partner to understand it. This is why it’s essential to talk about work hours, ambitions so that healthy boundaries can be set. Every profession and business is different and you want your partner to be on the same page.

For example, if you work in the entertainment industry, your partner needs to know that your work timings are erratic boundaries can be set in regards to the interaction and closeness is acceptable with people of another gender. If your business requires you to travel a lot, it needs to be discussed ahead so that you can have a fabulous work-life balance. Setting boundaries remove insecurity or any room for doubt.

Bedroom Talks

At times, simply using a safe word isn’t enough in the bedroom. If a certain position makes you uncomfortable, make it clear to your partner. Everyone’s need for physical connection is different. Few people need sex more often than others, few don’t like PDA. Whatever it is, needs to be discussed.