‘Beyond The Frames’ dwelled in artistic flair

With a forte of realistic art and thematic portraits, renowned figurative artist Kamal Devnatha will showcase his latest art piece, “Beyond The Frames” in his 15th solo exhibition. The exhibition will commence from 1st May to 5th May at the Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

Devnatha’s 15th solo showcase promises to captivate art enthusiasts with a distinctive semi-figurative style that is uniquely his own.

With the knack of blending traditional techniques with modern sensibilities, Devnatha’s style deeply resonates with his understanding of the artistic medium.

Featuring over 55 captivating artworks, each a testament to his mastery of both acrylic and oil colours, the exhibition will display the artist’s figurative work and contemporary art, characterized by delicate, feminine figures rendered in pastel colours, all within his signature unique style.

The exhibition will allow the guests to delve deeper into the world where art transcends traditional boundaries, inviting intense interpretation and introspection where his commitment shines through in each meticulously crafted piece, offering a glimpse into his creative process and boundless imagination.

Devnatha’s artistic journey is permeable with a deep musical influence that echoes his oeuvre. Drawing inspiration from nature and the rhythms of life, the art genius infuses his canvases with vibrant colours and fluid strokes, creating a visual symphony that resonates with joy and happiness.