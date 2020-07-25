A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector shot at his senior Inspector before taking his life in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on Friday night, police said. They allegedly had a fight before the incident took place.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they said.

The police team found two CRPF jawans lying on the floor by the time they reached the spot. The officers were dead and had gunshot wounds.

According to the preliminary investigation by the officials, an argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56). Karnail Singh allegedly killed Dashrath Singh with his service weapon and later shot himself dead, they said.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.