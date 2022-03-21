Here are some best ways to make your child discipline

Raising a child is a very big task and being a parent we all dream of a child who is well-mannered, obedient and disciplined. We even try our hundred per cent to make our child a good person. So, here we are today with some of the best ways to make your child discipline. If you are also finding such ideas then just read the complete article.

Best ways to make your child discipline

Show and tell

Teach children right from wrong with calm words and actions. Model behaviours you would like to see in your children.

Set limits

Have clear and consistent rules your children can follow. Be sure to explain these rules in age-appropriate terms they can understand.

Give consequences

Calmly and firmly explain the consequences if they don’t behave. For example, tell her that if she does not pick up her toys, you will put them away for the rest of the day. Be prepared to follow through right away. Don’t give in by giving them back after a few minutes. But remember, never take away something your child truly needs, such as a meal.

Hear them out

Listening is important. Let your child finish the story before helping solve the problem. Watch for times when misbehaviour has a pattern, like if your child is feeling jealous. Talk with your child about this rather than just giving consequences.

Give them your attention

The most powerful tool for effective discipline is attention—to reinforce good behaviours and discourage others. Remember, all children want their parent’s attention.

Catch them being good

Children need to know when they do something bad and when they do something good. Notice good behaviour and point it out, praising success and good tries. Be specific (for example, “Wow, you did a good job putting that toy away!”).

Know when not to respond

As long as your child isn’t doing something dangerous and gets plenty of attention for good behaviour, ignoring bad behaviour can be an effective way of stopping it. Ignoring bad behaviour can also teach children the natural consequences of their actions.

For example, if your child keeps dropping her cookies on purpose, she will soon have no more cookies left to eat. If she throws and breaks her toy, she will not be able to play with it. It will not be long before she learns not to drop her cookies and to play carefully with her toys.

Be prepared for trouble

Plan ahead for situations when your child might have trouble behaving. Prepare them for upcoming activities and how you want them to behave.

Redirect bad behaviour

Sometimes children misbehave because they are bored or don’t know any better. Find something else for your child to do.