Best remedies to get rid of whiteheads

If you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and what you see are pokey bright shiny and lumpy whiteheads that are waiting to burst open, then you’re on the right page. We’re going to help you treat and ward off those whiteheads. There are several natural home remedies to treat those nasty whiteheads.
Unlike blackheads, whiteheads are painful and more difficult to get rid of. Whiteheads are tiny blisters that trap dead skin cells and dirt. Not only do they look gross but they also multiply with time, if not taken care of on time. However, they are not treatable. While you might have already looked up or bought a variety of skin supplements and products to treat your whiteheads, you can also resort to natural and effective home remedies that are easily available and also affordable. Let us first understand how and why these whiteheads appear at all.
Whiteheads can be caused due to many reasons. While hormonal changes can be one of the most natural causes, using oily or unsuitable makeup products or having excessively oily skin can also be some of the foremost reasons for whiteheads. Sometimes, hot and humid weather can lead to sweating, making your skin oily and leading to whitehead breakouts. All of these skin problems can be treated with simple ingredients.
Here are some of the natural ways that can help you get rid of your whiteheads.
Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is touted as a natural anti-inflammatory. It may also have antimicrobial benefits. These effects mean tea tree oil could help clear up whiteheads.
The oil may be available as an extract you pat directly onto the face. Certain skincare items, such as cleansers, masks, and spot treatments, also contain tea tree oil.
Egg Whites
Egg whites have created quite a stir in the health and nutrition circuit and guess what! it has all it takes to take the beauty circuit by storm too. Take an egg and separate the yolk from the white. Now, whisk the white till it’s nice and frothy. Apply on your face and let it be for about 20 minutes or till it’s absolutely dry. Wash off.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera gel can work wonders on your skin. Apart from its cleansing properties, it can also rid your skin of all the excess oil. Mixed with some drops of lemon, aloe vera gel can reduce the whitehead breakouts considerably. All you need to do is mix a spoonful of aloe gel with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it to the affected area for about 5 to 6 minutes and let it rest for 10 minutes. After that, you can wash it off with cold water. Try this regularly for better results.
Honey
Honey is great for your sensitive skin. It not only removes all the whiteheads but also makes your skin smoother and shinier. All you need to do is warm up the honey apply it over the whitehead-prone area and let it remain for 20 minutes. After washing it with lukewarm water, you’ll notice bright and radiant skin.
Oatmeal scrub
When your skin is highly susceptible to whiteheads, then exfoliating your skin with an effective scrub is your best bet. As oatmeal is great for the skin, you can always prepare an oatmeal scrub for the same. Add 2 tablespoons of oatmeal, a ½ spoon of honey, and a few drops of lemon juice in a bowl and mix it well. Then apply it on your face and scrub your face for about 5 minutes. Leave it on for some time and finally wash it off.
Vitamin A cream
Vitamin A is a nutrient with powerful antioxidant properties. In terms of skin health, vitamin A has the potential to decrease redness and inflammation while also promoting healthy cell growth.
Some creams sold over the counter and in natural health stores contain vitamin A. These are applied directly to your face once or twice per day. Vitamin A products can cause redness and sensitivity to the sun. You should always wear a daily sunblock when using these products.