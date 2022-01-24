Best remedies to get rid of whiteheads

If you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and what you see are pokey bright shiny and lumpy whiteheads that are waiting to burst open, then you’re on the right page. We’re going to help you treat and ward off those whiteheads. There are several natural home remedies to treat those nasty whiteheads.

Unlike blackheads, whiteheads are painful and more difficult to get rid of. Whiteheads are tiny blisters that trap dead skin cells and dirt. Not only do they look gross but they also multiply with time, if not taken care of on time. However, they are not treatable. While you might have already looked up or bought a variety of skin supplements and products to treat your whiteheads, you can also resort to natural and effective home remedies that are easily available and also affordable. Let us first understand how and why these whiteheads appear at all.

Whiteheads can be caused due to many reasons. While hormonal changes can be one of the most natural causes, using oily or unsuitable makeup products or having excessively oily skin can also be some of the foremost reasons for whiteheads. Sometimes, hot and humid weather can lead to sweating, making your skin oily and leading to whitehead breakouts. All of these skin problems can be treated with simple ingredients.

Here are some of the natural ways that can help you get rid of your whiteheads.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is touted as a natural anti-inflammatory. It may also have antimicrobial benefits. These effects mean tea tree oil could help clear up whiteheads.

The oil may be available as an extract you pat directly onto the face. Certain skincare items, such as cleansers, masks, and spot treatments, also contain tea tree oil.

Egg Whites

Egg whites have created quite a stir in the health and nutrition circuit and guess what! it has all it takes to take the beauty circuit by storm too. Take an egg and separate the yolk from the white. Now, whisk the white till it’s nice and frothy. Apply on your face and let it be for about 20 minutes or till it’s absolutely dry. Wash off.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera gel can work wonders on your skin. Apart from its cleansing properties, it can also rid your skin of all the excess oil. Mixed with some drops of lemon, aloe vera gel can reduce the whitehead breakouts considerably. All you need to do is mix a spoonful of aloe gel with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it to the affected area for about 5 to 6 minutes and let it rest for 10 minutes. After that, you can wash it off with cold water. Try this regularly for better results.

Honey