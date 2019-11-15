TV stars give a tough competition to Bollywood celebrities in every manner, especially when it comes to living it up in fashion and style. The TV celebs look their very best, be it in any avatar leaving their fans in complete awe of them. Here, at an edge of the weekend, let’s find out who is on the best-dressed TV celebs list.

Divyanka Tripathi

View this post on Instagram They call it Jungle, I call it Home. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:38am PST

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s actress is in England and is enjoying her vacations. Recently, she shared a picture of her on her official Instagram handle which made her fans to say ‘Bhot Beautiful’. The actress can be seen sitting in a forest. Dressed in hot red top and black skirt, she teamed the outfit with black boots that caught everyone’s attention. To give herself a subtle look, she kept a high ponytail. It’s a high thumbs up for the actress look.

Surbhi Chandna

Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses of telly town. She keeps on acing social media with her glamorous look. Recently, the actress got a photoshoot done, in which her sizzling look grabbed all the attention. The actress wore a multi-colored, shimmery off-shoulder outfit. To accessorize her look, she wore a pair of golden earrings and the finger rings. It’s a thumbs up again.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi made her appearance in 19th ITA awards 2019. The actress took the red carpet by storm in her gorgeous ethnic wear. For the award night, Shivangi opted for a golden-green lehenga and net dupatta. She styled her look with braided hair, light makeup with a dash of pink lipstick and smoky eyes. To accessorize her look, Shivangi wore minimal jewellery, including a couple of finger rings.