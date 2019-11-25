In last week’s roundup, Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna nailed easy-to-go looks, Hina Khan’s gym look and Erica’s award night look was little too covered. For all the netizens who all are waiting eagerly to know who is the best-dressed TV star of the week, the list is already out. Have a glance at your favourite’s celeb look:

Surbhi Jyoti

The actress is currently vacationing in Australia and is giving a treat to her fans almost every day by posting amazing pictures on her official Instagram handle. Recently, the stunner opted for a basic tan orange coloured tee which she teamed up with a pair of grey midi skirt. To complete her look, she was seen donning multi-coloured shoes, open hair, brownish lip colour, and light kohled eyes.

View this post on Instagram सफ़रनामा 🗺 #alwayscarryamap A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 23, 2019 at 4:56am PST

Later on, she posted another picture in the same look but with a blue-yellow jacket on top this time.

View this post on Instagram #sunny भी #windy भी #melbourneweatheriscrazy A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 23, 2019 at 4:21pm PST

Surbhi Chandna

The stunning actress looked undoubtedly pretty as she paired her marsala hued turtle neck sleeveless top with a marsala hued printed high-waist midi skirt. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit and a front belt to clinch her waist.

View this post on Instagram Surgery Ready💀 A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Nov 19, 2019 at 2:01am PST

She kept her hair straight and open with minimal makeup, winged eyeliner, and tan flats to complete her easy-to-carry look.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan always manages to impress her fans. The glamorous actress was seen in her comfy gym wear as she posed in front of the mirror. The diva opted for a black cropped sports bra which she paired up with pair of low waist black tights.

View this post on Instagram #WorkInProgress A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:24am PST

To complete her gym look, she tied her hair in a messy bun with no makeup. This look seems to be fuss-free which is liked by all her fans.

Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s fame Erica donned a deep red high neck and three-fourth sleeves blouse with heavy embroidery on it in gold which she paired up with a flared printed lehenga skirt. To add a touch of glam, Erica carried an asymmetrical flowy cape to further enhance her look.

Hair tied in a bun with filled-in brows, a deep lip and heavy earrings completed her look. While outfit and makeup are fine, she could have ditched the cape or maybe have chosen something else for the event.

This time we’re leaving it up on the fans to decide who carried their ensemble in the best possible way. Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates.