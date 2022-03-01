Here are the best comic books for your child

Every child has a craze for comic books. Even we adults were also fans of comic books during our teenage. These days in the middle-grade space, comic books and graphic novels are experiencing a huge BOOM!

So, we have gathered some of the best comic books for your child, Just scroll and suggest the best one to your child.

Batman is trustworthy

Little fans of the Avengers, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Superman, and others will love this book featuring DC Comics’ favorite, Batman.

Batman is reliable and loyal to his friends like his sidekick Robin. He courageously fights villains like the Joker to protect Gotham City. But best of all, in this character-building take on the classic comic book hero, Batman is trustworthy. This is a great way to teach little ones about the importance of trustworthiness while getting them stoked to read.

Little mouse gets greedy

From Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jeff Smith comes this adorable toon book following Little Mouse as he gets ready to visit the barn. With simple text and cute illustrations, young children can learn from Little Mouse the joys and challenges of getting dressed, from snaps and buttons to Velcro and even tail holes!

Hilda and the troll

In Hilda’s enchanted world, she can’t sit still and can never say no to an adventure. And in a land of talking crows, moving mountains, and more, who can blame her?

This book is all about a young girl’s magical quest through the windswept North as she braves a snowstorm and befriends creatures like trolls, a lonely wooden man, and even a giant as she tries to find her way home.

Finding Nemo

Fans of the Disney Pixar classic animated film, “Finding Nemo,” will love this manga-style comic about Marlin, a clownfish on his search for his son.

When Nemo gets caught by a diver and ends up in a dentist’s fish tank, Marlin sets out across the ocean to find him. With the help of a lovable but memory-challenged blue reef fish named Dory, he faces sharks, jellyfish, and other dangers. Meanwhile, Nemo plots his escape from the dentist’s tank.