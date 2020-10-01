There are many arguments regarding the best diet.

Nevertheless, health and wellness communities admit that diets highlighting fresh, whole ingredients and minimizing processed foods are excellent for the overall wellness of the body.

The whole-foods, plant-based diet does just that. Dropping the phrase “plant-based diet” is in a buzz when talking about nutrition these days. But why is it so hot right now? Because it focuses on minimally processed foods, specifically plants, and can improve your health, boost energy levels, and prevent chronic diseases. Rohit Shah, CEO & Co-founder, Hemp Horizons tries to present a clear picture.

“Plant-based diets also offer all the essential protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health, and are also higher in fibre and phytonutrients,” says Shah.

Plant-based vs. vegan: What’s the difference?

The vegan doesn’t consume any animal products, including meat, eggs, milk, dairy, and honey. Yet, a vegan diet is not always as nutritionally virtuous as a plant-based lifestyle. The focus of vegan is usually set to avoid animal products, but the priority is not set on unprocessed whole foods based on plants.

On the contrary, fully avoiding animal products doesn’t mean following a plant-based lifestyle (like a vegetarian or vegan). In fact for plant-based eaters, animal proteins can happily fit into the lifestyle yet they typically serve as more of a supporting role to your veggies and whole grains.

Therefore, a plant-based includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. Overall, a plant-based lifestyle is more of a flexible and broad way of thinking about nutrition and ingredient quality. Moreover, with a plant-based diet, the focus is on simple, nutritious, whole foods.

So if you’re probably thinking that moving to a plant-based diet sounds like a great idea, but you don’t know where to start. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Eat ample vegetables: At lunch or dinner, fill half your plate with vegetables. Try to include plenty of colours when picking your vegetables. Enjoy vegetables as a snack with salsa, hummus or guacamole.

Include whole grains for breakfast: Start with quinoa, oatmeal, buckwheat, or barley. You can also add some nuts or seeds along with fresh fruit.

Go for greens: Try a variety of green leafy vegetables such as kale, collards, spinach, and other greens every day. Steam, grill, braise, or stir-fry to preserve their nutrients and flavour.

Wanna eat dessert? Have fruits: A ripe, juicy peach, a crisp apple or a refreshing slice of watermelon will satisfy your craving for a sweet bite after a meal.

Consume the most nutritious of all- Hemp

Besides all these, the most effective and nutritious plant-based food is Hemp and hemp seeds. Why? It is because they are one of those few superfoods which are incredibly healthy. Hemp seeds can be consumed or used to produce a variety of food products including hemp milk, hemp oil, hemp cheese substitutes and hemp-based protein powder.

Some of the benefits of hemp are as follows:

Rich in Protein and Vitamins: Hemp seeds are a great protein source. They are also a great source of vitamin E and minerals, which can be consumed raw, cooked, or roasted.

Better Heart Health: Eating hemp-based products may reduce your risk of heart disease. It keeps cholesterol and blood sugar at healthy levels and improves blood circulation.

Regulate Digestion: Hemp seeds are packed with antioxidants like fibre which help the digestive system and boost daily energy. As an extra benefit, it is beneficial for people dealing with constipation too.

Helps in weight loss: Due to the rich content of dietary fats and fibre, hemp seeds help you to repress your appetite, which in turn helps you to hit your weight loss goals right.

Best for skin and hair: Hemp oil is used in cosmetics due to its ability to penetrate through layers of skin. This in turn promotes cell growth. Consuming hemp seeds can also repair and moisturize dry and damaged skin.

Why Adopt Plant-based Diet?

Proper weight management: According to research, people who eat plant-based diets primarily tend to have a lower body mass index (BMI) and lower rates of heart diseases, obesity and diabetes than those who eat meat. People who consume a plant-based diet tend to be leaner than those who don’t and the diet makes it convenient to lose weight—without counting calories.

Prevention from Diseases: Eating plant-based whole food can prevent, halt, or even reverse chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes. Plant-based diets may help people prevent or manage diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin resistance.

Stabilizes blood sugar: Studies have proved that clinging to a plant-based diet helps to improve blood glucose levels for people who have diabetes or are prediabetic. It means a lower risk of diabetes-related medical conditions, as well as a reduced reliance on medications.

A lighter environmental footmark: A plant-based diet puts less stress on the environment. Consuming a plant-based diet not only benefits your health but also protects the environment, as well. People who had adopted plant-based diets tend to have smaller environmental footprints. These sustainable eating habits can heal the environment with a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and factory pollution, which are all contributing to global warming and environmental degradation.