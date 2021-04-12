A good skincare regimen is a must for healthy skin. Along with identifying the right products, it is essential to understand the order in which they are to be applied since each product is formulated differently to address different concerns from cleansing to moisturising.

Based on your daily needs, you need to follow a regimen that offers maximum care and desired results from skincare products.

Does it really matter if you apply your face oil before your moisturiser? Or if you put on your Vitamin C after your retinol? Or maybe use your sunscreen before your moisturiser? The answer is yes. To help you follow a routine with ease, IANSlife spoke to experts at Cetaphil, who suggest step-by-step application to make the most of your skincare products.

Daytime Regime

During the day, your skin is more susceptible to harmful sun rays and pollution even if you are indoors or wearing a mask. Hence, investing in cleansers, exfoliators, sunscreens and moisturisers is the best bet for a morning/daytime skincare regime.

Start with cleansing

Start your day with a gentle cleanser that works best for your skin type. Ideally use lukewarm or cold water to wash your face. Apply the cleanser on your face gently, use your fingers to rub cleanser in a circular motion on your cheeks and rinse well.

Exfoliate your dead cells

Exfoliation is a process of eliminating dead cells, reducing the chances of black and whiteheads on your face. For certain skin types like sensitive, oily or acne prone skin this process can be harmful if the right product is not used. Ideally, opt for a gentle exfoliator that can be added to your daily skincare routine and won’t damage your skin. Opting for exfoliators that are rich in Vitamins E and B5 is highly recommended as they keep the skin soft, healthy and hydrated at all times.

Move your fingers in smaller, tighter circles for not more than a minute. Rinse and gently pat dry. Do a patch test before using the product.

Moisturising goes next

Moisturising is an important step of every skincare regimen, whether you are indoors or outdoors or your skin type. Moisturiser needs to be applied while the skin is slightly damp to help the product absorb better. During summer, opt for a light moisturiser unless your skin is excessively dry.

And finally the sunscreen

Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine as it is the most important skincare product of all. It needs to be applied after applying moisturiser as it provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. Our skin is susceptible to damage from UVA, UVB and more damaging radiations from Infrared rays that may lead to premature ageing. Ideally, a gel-based sunscreen is good for all skin types and must be used daily and reapplied every 4-5 hours or after washing your face.

Night-time regime

While you sleep, the skin recovers and repairs itself from the day’s damage, making it the best time to pamper and nourish your skin.

Start with double cleansing

To eliminate the day’s grime, dirt, oil and makeup, Cetaphil’s experts recommend double cleansing during night. Use an instant foaming facial cleanser to remove dirt, oil and makeup and contains vitamin complex which will nourish skin overnight.

Don’t miss the hydrating lotion or moisturiser

Hydrating lotions and moisturisers are a must to end your day. They formulate to create a protective coating on the skin to prevent water evaporation while you sleep. Using hydrating lotions infused with natural ingredients that enriches the skin through the night leaving it soft and supple can be extremely beneficial in maintaining the overall health of your skin.