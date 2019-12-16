Coconut oil is a blessing to moisturise certain skin types such as dry or normal-to-dry. It is probably the most effective moisturiser ever, which not only repairs dry and flaky skin but also makes it beaming and ecstatic. The oil has been respected for centuries in many countries over the globe. The natives of coastal and tropical regions of the world can boast their deeply nourished skin. That is because they have known all the beneficial properties of coconut oil for thousands of years.

Coconut oil is the first plant oil ever used by mankind to moisturise the skin. Once you will experience its skin benefits, you will never prefer anything else. So instead of buying expensive and dangerous skin moisturising products laden with harsh chemicals, why not simply use coconut oil as the best skin moisturiser. When choosing the right type of coconut oil to apply on your face and other areas of the skin, go for organic coconut oil labelled as unrefined virgin or extra virgin coconut oil. These types may provide the most effective benefits for your skin. You can try adding in essential oils which have skin moisturising properties. The quality of commercially prepared coconut oils varies greatly. Some oils are refined via chemical process. These may be harsh on the skin and may contain fewer benefits. So avoid using them on your skin. No matter, whether it is a male or female, here is your potential ticket to beautiful and luminous skin.

Few beneficial effects of using pure coconut oil as a skin moisturising product:

Coconut oil contains nourishing fatty acids that help hydrate and protect the skin. If your skin is dry and flaky, use coconut oil instead of your regular moisturiser. It will soften and hydrate your skin leaving it soft and supple. It also helps bolster your skin’s protective barrier layer, trapping moisture inside. Coconut oil retains moisture, so necessary for well-nourished and healthy skin. This keeps skin shiny, soft and supple. The oil also nourishes the skin from within protecting it from heat and environment damage.

This oil has antibacterial properties and contains nutrients responsible for ideal skin protection from bacterial and viral infection.

The oil has anti-inflammatory properties making it beneficial for irritated and chafed skin.

Regular application of coconut oil on the skin can lighten its tone and may help reduce dark spots or uneven skin tone.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that helps increase collagen production. Collagen helps skin maintain its firmness and elasticity. Coconut oil helps reduce signs of ageing and protect youthful skin even when old by maintaining and producing collagen that might eliminate the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

This is the conclusion of numerous specialists and researchers. Coconut oil for skin moisturising is used to make the skin more gorgeous with shine and to provide it with extra protection.

Note: If you have oily skin or you are allergic to coconut oil, avoid using it. It may cause blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and other skin problems.