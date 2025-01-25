Rajouri’s Badhal Village declared containment zone as health teams battle unidentified disease

Containment zone and section 144 was imposed in the Badhal village of Rajouri district on Saturday due to the outbreak of an unidentified illness that has claimed 17 lives.

District administration authorities have established checkpoints on all routes leading to the village and have bene providing facilities from ration to drinking water

Additionally, restrictions were imposed on public and private gatherings to prevent the spread of the mysterious disease. Medical teams have also been deployed to the villages to provide treatment and conduct tests in order to identify the cause of the illness.

A central team of experts has been investigating the cause of the deaths, and over 200 samples have been sent for testing to different institutes. Security checks are being conducted to allow any individual to enter the restricted areas.

A pharmacist while speaking to ANI said that the paramedics and nurses had been working continuously to make sure the situations did not worsen.

“Nurses and paramedics have been working 24×7 to make sure the conditions are in control. We are taking the patients to Rajouri if their health conditions deteriorate. The doctors have also been investigating on the situation and are trying to understand it…” the pharmacist said.

Shafeel Choudhary, a local said that the illness had been spreading since the last one and a half month.

“The illness had started spreading one and half a month before. All people who had come in contact with the affected people have been sent to quarantine centres. The administration team has been making sure that proper care and precautions are being taken.” Choudhary said.

Rajouri’s Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir is also being strengthened to combat the disease. The government’s health department has provided five child specialists and five anaesthesia specialists to GMC Rajouri. Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr AS Bhatia, confirmed that all types of advanced technology are in place to handle any emergency situation.

“We faced a shortage of staff during evacuation (of Budhal village). I requested the Secretary Health, and within half an hour, he got the GMC Principal to pass an order for deputing 5 anaesthesiologists and 5 paediatricians. They will strengthen our existing manpower… We have been facing this crisis for 40 days, since 7 December,” MC Rajouri Principal, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, said.

Additionally, advanced care ambulances are ready at the hospital. Currently, six patients from Budhal village are under treatment at GMC Hospital Rajouri and are recovering. MLA Budhal Javaid Iqbal has appealed to the Union government to provide air ambulances for any emergency situations, enabling the airlifting of patients. The unidentified illness has been reported with symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and episodic loss of consciousness. Despite initial tests, no bacterial or viral infections have been detected.