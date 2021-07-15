There is no denying the fact that your hair is an intrinsic part of your personality and identity. A good hair day is sure to make you feel more upbeat, confident and good about yourself. While everyone appreciates the beauty of healthy, long tresses it is key to realize the importance of having a hair care routine that you can and should follow every day. Just like skin care, the significance of hair care cannot be undermined for our hair is exposed to various kinds of pollutants, heat and chemicals. Mechanical processes and hair treatments can leave your hair distressed, dull and lack luster.

A good hair regime is one that protects and strengthens the hair leaving it nourished and rejuvenated. Diet and lifestyle are also crucial factors that influence hair health. So along with a robust hair care plan make sure you pay attention to these aspects too and you are good to go!

Round the clock Hair Routine with a selection of Hairdresser Favourite Products

With a passion for hair, Schwarzkopf Professional is committed to offer the best of hair care to customers all across the world. Whether it is services or products, Schwarzkopf Professional’s commitment and focus to deliver the best-in-class experience remains universal. And when it comes to hair care routine, we realize that there is more to it than just using good products. A good hair care regime involves several aspects like cleansing, treating, protecting, rebalancing and nourishing, all of which help manage and maintain healthy hair. So, if you are looking for a comprehensive daily regime that gives you all this and much more, read on to find out more.

Morning:

The morning hair care routine involves a round of cleansing, conditioning and protection. The BC Bonacure shampoo from the house of Schwarzkopf Professional is the perfect cleanser which leaves the hair refreshed and nourished. Replete with Micellar technology, this shampoo has excellent, yet gentle cleansing properties which cleanse the hair without depleting it of its inherent moisture.

Leverage on the benefits of the shampoo with the BC Bonacure conditioner which has a Peptide Repair Rescue formula that improves elasticity leaving the hair smooth, manageable and less frizzy. Finish the routine with Nutri shield serum that is an intensive leave-in fluid that protects the hair resulting in visibly transformed, supple and shiny tresses.

It is key to note that Oil Ultime which is a luxurious product from Schwarzkopf Professional that nourishes, strengthens and protects your hair should be an integral part of your hair care routine. Specially curated with the goodness of argan and barbary fig oil, this one is lightweight, non-greasy and leaves your hair beautiful inside, out.

Afternoon:

Retain smooth, silky hair during the mid-day with the BC Bonacure Hyaluronic Moisture Kick Spray conditioner from Schwarzkopf Professional. Just a few sprays and it adds moisture to the hair leaving it soft, bouncy and easier to comb. The product which does not have to be rinsed gives a moisture kick, without being heavy or sticky on the hair.

Night:

A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair growth and hence a formula to detox and rebalance the scalp is of immense value. The BC Scalp Genesis offers a complete range of silicon free products that protects and repairs sensitive and flaky scalp thereby reducing hair loss and problems like irritation and dandruff. In case you have no scalp issues, an application of the rejuvenating Oil Ultime at the end of the day is ideal to conclude your hair care routine.

Adopting a hair care routine may take a few days, if not a few weeks. But once it’s sorted, you’re well on the way to getting the hair you deserve.