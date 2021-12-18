Revolutionary change in makeup industry with ‘universal studio arte’

Recode is a premium cosmetic brand that came into existence in 2018. It is based out of Ludhiana, Punjab.

its maiden entry in the market with in 2020 when the entire market had shutters down amid lockdown. Here are some of the products

Recode Lip & Cheek Tint goose bumps, Tint Unforgettable, Fire In Your Eyes: It is perfectly diffused 2 in 1 soft touch matte blush with a burst of colour. Extremely lightweight creamy mousse formula which is perfect for daily use. It is a buildable beauty recipe with the goodness of Jojoba Oil which spreads pigment evenly over skin.

Recode Rose Blooming Toning Mist: Its Dual Phase ingredients (Oil +Water) are mixed in this formula to maintain water & oil balance on your face skin, This formula provides Moisturisation, improves Skin Elasticity and gives a radiant glow toyour skin.

Recode Makeup Primer for Oily Skin & Dry Skin: This product is extremely lightweight and feels silky smooth on skin. The primer’s silky consistency when applied to the face leaves a sensational velvety finish. It is an ideal choice for any skin type; formulated to be extremely light weight silicon blend. Blend of silicon’s fill in the pore and fine lines.

Wild Argan Oil Shower Gel: Its nourishing & soothing formulation enriched with Aloe Vera Extracts & other Plant Extracts helps give your skin soothing, moisturizing and softening benefits while leaving mild scent behind.

Recode Tea Tree Oil For Oily Skin: Recode tea tree oil can be used to treat conditions and symptoms that affects skin, nails and hair. It can also be used as deodorant. 100% Natural.

Note: Do not apply directly on your skin. Mix it with Recode Jojoba Oil or any carrier oil.

Selfie Matte -Monday Shade, Bachelor’s Shade: Weigh less creamy texture, it is Paraben free and Mineral Oil free. They are lightweight (light as air). There are no more stretching or cracking of lips, 100 % waterproof and smudge-proof (depending upon skin conditions).

Black Kohl Kajal Pencil: Water-proof, smudge-proof, Intense color in one gliding stroke. It lasts up to 14 hours depending upon skin conditions. Perfect for applying on the waterline.

New Matte Green Liquid Eyeliner: Water-proof, smudge-proof, Intense colour in one gliding stroke. It lasts up to 14 hours depending upon skin conditions

Green Mascara: Creamy & lightweight. Easy to apply and Quick drying