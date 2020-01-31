Trying herbal or green tea is actually good for you in every manner. It not only benefits your body but helps in maintaining the health.

Have you ever noticed those tea bags? No! No problem. The reason why I am focussing on tea bags is its rich usage.

Most of us dispose of the tea bags once we use it. However, these used tea bags have a host of benefits.

If you are wondering how, here are a few hacks with used tea bags that can make your skin seem prettier than ever!

Exfoliates Your Skin

The contents of a teabag can double up as a great scrub for your skin. The rough texture of tea exfoliates your skin from deep within and cleanses it doubly. It helps unclog pores and removes any dead skin cells, dirt and other impurities that might be present in your skin.

Reduces puffiness

Long, tiring and sleepless nights can make your eyes look dull and tired. And it certainly doesn’t look the least bit flattering either. The best way to cure puffiness under eyes is to place chilled tea bags over them for about 15 minutes. The tea bags instantly work giving you a soothing effect.

Soothes Burns and Rashes

If you have sensitive skin, chances are that you’re quite prone to having rashes and sunburns on your skin. Tea bags can be used to soothe your skin. Refrigerate a couple of tea bags for about 30 minutes. Once chilled, place the tea bags over the rash and let them stay there for 15 minutes. The nutrients present in the bag reduce any inflammation. For best results, try at least twice a day.

Conquers Premature Ageing

Your skin begins to lose its elasticity over time, becoming increasingly saggy with every passing day. Tea bags can help your skin regain its youthful appearance. Make a green tea mask by transferring the contents of used green tea bags into a bowl and mixing it up with a few drops of lemon and aloe vera extract. Next, apply the mixture onto your face and neck and let it stay on for 5 to 10 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.