Everybody has heard the famous saying- ‘An apple a day keeps a doctor away’, but even today we are unaware of its benefits to our skin. Apples are a favourite fruit of the health-freaks and are enriched with many skin-loving ingredients. It not just improves but also maintain the health of one’s skin. Rich in fibre, apple helps in detoxifying your body by flushing out toxins and making your skin glow. It has a lot of health benefits.

We have listed some of them below:

Lightens up skin tone

Apple tends to provide mild protection against tanning. Consuming them on a regular period helps in lightening and brightening the skin complexion. It also has collagen and elastin which helps to maintain a youthful glow.

Moisturises skin

Apple helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized, which is the secret to healthy skin. They not only help hydrate your skin but also cleanse it.

Prevents sunburns

Apple has amazing nutrients. It protects our skin against harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun and treats sunburns and repair damaged skin.

Calms puffy eyes

In this busy stressful lifestyle, one tends to get dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. An apple can help you to get rid of the situation. One needs to cut some slices of an apple and place it under your eyes for about 20 minutes.

Heals acne and blemishes

A lesser-known benefit of apples is that they help you to deal with acne, blemishes and dark spots. To prevent your skin from looking dull and lacklustre in the long run, we suggest you mash a slice of apple and mix with a little fresh cream. Apply this mixture to your face. It will soothe redness, calm inflammation and provide relief from acne.