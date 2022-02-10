Easy natural ways to soothe sunburns at home and say them goodbye!

No one can avoid the scorching sun, which brings with it a plethora of skin issues. We might love the, but our skin certainly doesn’t love this season. Right from skin tanning to skin burns to rashes, there are several skin disorders caused due to the infrared and UV rays of the sun. It happens especially during the summers. Indian summers are known for their dry, hot, and humid weather that sucks the energy out of everyone and leads to dehydration.

So, if you also face the same problem of skin burns and rashes, here we are with the remedies, that will help you say goodbye to sunburns forever.

Yogurt

It contains an abundance of probiotics and enzymes that help heal your skin. Take half a cup of plain yogurt and apply it directly to your sunburned skin. When the pain subsides, gently rinse with cool water.

Aloe vera

Its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce redness and soothe your skin. Scoop enough gel out of fresh aloe vera leaves and apply it generously over your sunburnt skin. Once your skin absorbs the gel, wash with cool water. Repeat this process five or six times daily.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal has soothing properties which can help the skin retain its natural moisture. Depending on your burns, cook enough oatmeal in some water to get a runny consistency. Once it cools, gently apply generous amounts of it on the burned skin. Leave it for half an hour and rinse with cool water. Repeat this process thrice daily.

Mint and green tea

Mint provides a cooling and soothing effect, while the tannic acid and theobromine found in green tea help relieve pain and heal damaged skin. Add 4 cups of boiling hot water to 5 teaspoons of green tea leaves and 3 cups of fresh mint leave in a pan. Let the leaves simmer in the water for about an hour. Refrigerate after straining. Using cotton pads, apply the mixture over the burned skin. Wash with cool water when the pain subsides.

Apple cider vinegar

This astringent soothes sunburn pain and speeds up the healing process. Besides, the acetic acid in it helps reduce itchiness. Add one cup of apple cider vinegar to your bathtub or bucket filled with lukewarm water. Once a day, soak in this water for about half an hour or directly pour it over your body. This helps balance the pH level of the sunburned skin.

Cucumber

The antioxidant and analgesic properties of this vegetable work wonder to provide instant relief. Refrigerate a cucumber for about half an hour, roughly chop and blend in a mixer. Apply this smooth paste to the affected area and leave for 30 minutes. Wash with cool water and repeat this several times a day till you get relief.

Potato

The starch in potato helps absorb the body heat, easing pain. After refrigerating a potato for 20-30 minutes, cut a few thin slices and place them over your sunburned skin. You can also grate the potato and use the paste. Whichever method you follow, rinse after 30 minutes. Repeat this twice a day.

Coconut oil

This oil is loaded with fatty acids that help nourish and moisturize the skin, reducing the symptoms of sunburn. Besides, the antioxidant properties help decrease inflammation. Apply some organic coconut oil over the burns and gently massage. After an hour or two, rinse with water. Follow this twice or thrice daily.

Honey

Acting as a natural antioxidant, honey helps moisturize, soothe and repair damaged skin. Additionally, its antibiotic properties help reduce swelling. After you apply a thin layer of raw unprocessed honey on your skin, let it air-dry on its own. Repeat this thrice a day.

Baking soda or cornstarch

Using either of these provides relief as they help reduce itching and inflammation, maintaining the pH balance of the skin. Mix equal amounts of either of the two with water to form a smooth paste. After leaving the paste on sunburns for 10-12 minutes, wash with cold water. You can follow this twice a day.

Frozen vegetables or ice

Never apply ice or frozen veggies directly over your burns as it can cause further damage. Always wrap them in a soft cloth and then use them. These cooling agents help absorb the heat, easing you of pain and swelling. You can follow this multiple times a day.

Milk

The lactic acid in milk helps repair damaged skin and soothes redness and itchiness. Take some milk in a bowl and refrigerate for 20-25 minutes. You can also add a few ice cubes to instantly cool the milk. Now soak a cotton ball in it and liberally apply over your sunburns. Repeat this twice a day.

Calendula

The anti-inflammatory properties of this herb help ease the common symptoms of sunburns. Mix two tablespoons of dried calendula flowers and one tablespoon of hot water in a bowl. Gently mash to make a natural healing poultice. Apply this over your sunburns and leave for 10-15 minutes. Follow this twice daily to get the best of the herb’s healing properties.

Lettuce

Lettuce is a natural pain-killer that can instantly provide relief to your sunburns. Boil six-seven lettuce leaves in water, and strain the liquid. Let it cool for a few minutes and then place it in the refrigerator for an hour. Use a clean soft cloth to gently smear over your irritated skin. Repeat this thrice a day.