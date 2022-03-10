All-natural hair care with Surya Brasil

The Brazilian company’s unique hair care line, which comprises Natural Henna Hair Color Cream (hair colour), Color Fixation Restorative Shampoo, and Color Fixation Conditioner, was first introduced in India. Surya Brasil is currently present in more than 40 countries across all continents and the brand’s name and origin are derived from India’s rich tradition and history.

25 years back, a worldwide known name in the vegan and Ayurvedic personal care industry entered the Indian market.

Surya Brasil Color fixation Mask: It’s a creamy restorative mask that’s developed to give dry or coloured hair a deep treatment. It’s rich in natural oils with emollient properties, making it perfect for a hair spa treatment with a thermal cap or hot towel. This hair mask can also be used on a regular basis as an intense treatment to keep all hair types healthy. Rice proteins in the composition help to reinforce the hair’s cuticle, restoring lustre and manageability.

Surya Brasil Color Fixation Shampoo: A vegan shampoo that can be used on a daily basis. It’s great for bringing damaged or coloured hair back to life. The gentle washing action of the mild surfactants derived from coconut helps to protect the colour’s integrity. The Amazon Rainforest’s cupuaçu seed butter and buriti fruit oil enrich the hair with vitamins and oils.

Surya Brasil Color Fixation Conditioner: Brazil nut, jasmine, chamomile, and arnica are among the hydrating plant ingredients in this natural hair conditioner. Damaged and dyed hair will regain its radiance and vitality. Rice proteins repair damaged hair strands by producing a moisturising layer on the cuticle that fills in breaks. Natural fatty acids nourish the strands and protect them from UV rays, extending the life of hair colour. Amazonian buriti oil and cupuaçu butter protect the strands from UV rays, extending the life of hair colour. After colouring hair with Surya Brasil Henna Color, use with Surya Brasil Restorative Shampoo.