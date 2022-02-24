Natural and chemical free beauty with Deyga organic

A fusion of nature and goodness, they combine every particle by hand and bring to you an immersive experience of oneness with the earth. Also, they believe in organic care for the body and craftsmen celebrate raw, natural and organic beauty in every product they chisel.

Their products are handmade and safe for skin and hair. These products are easily available on social media. These two products are very useful for daily basic routine and help in glowing and nourishing our skin for a long period of time.

Deyga is derived from the Tamil word ‘Deygam’ which means body and was found to bring pure, all-natural, and handcrafted products to anyone looking to make a conscious choice.

Almond Milk body lotion: In the winter season, the body will dry and lose its softness so on a daily process after taking bath apply this lotion on the full body and get revitalizing and refreshing skin with softness, and hydration. The collection is available on the Deyga website.

Aloe Vera Gel: The massage of this gel helps to cleanse your skin deeply and keep it hydrated throughout the day. Aloe vera protects your skin from acne and helps in reducing marks and moisturizes your skin. Just apply it to your face and massage it on a daily basis.