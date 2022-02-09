Mellow Herbals Ayurveda skincare for both men and women

The products are unisex, highly recommended, and result-driven—plus they are 100% natural, Ayurvedic and herbal. Mellow is also vehemently against animal testing and strives for sustainability in production & packaging.

It is a beauty brand representing the combination of ancient knowledge and modern aesthetics of India. Their products are affordable, combination of Ayurveda with modern aesthetics. They are a reliable and affordable brand for unisex skincare.

Mellow Night Nectar Cream:

It is a holistic blend of active herbs, pure oil extracts and essential nutrients which quenches your skin’s need for nourishment. It helps to even tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and bring a glowing complexion to your face. It actively locks in hydration to your skin to provide optimum moisturisation.

Key Ingredients: Honey & Almond Oil

Sesame Hair Oil: Mellow Sesame hair oil is a premium blend of over 40 natural herbal ingredients best known to impart natural hair growth. The frequent use of this Mellow sesame hair oil improves hair growth, avoids split ends and holds dandruff in check.

Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Amla, Shikakai, Bhringraj, Hibiscus, Chandan, Camphor, Curry Leaves