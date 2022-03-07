Hanoor offers new line of vegan beauty and skincare range

Hanoor, Indian beauty and new-age cosmetics business has recently entered the Indian market with a new line of all-natural beauty products handcrafted using old and current skincare techniques. They aim to offer a non-toxic and premium range of products. Their products provide good results that we can use in everyday basic ways at reasonable pricing, and the greatest part is that they are vegan.

The world is obsessed with skincare and cosmetics, and finding the proper ones that are both non-toxic and gentle is difficult. Hanoor brings top quality, highly effective, and beautifully packaged safe cosmetic goods at affordable price points in India, based on the market situation.

Hanoor’s dedicated e-store Hanoor currently has a freshly announced product line available. Additionally, it will be available for purchase on Amazon as well.

Hanoor Dandruff Control Shampoo

Dandruff control shampoo is one of the most effective remedies for dandruff. However, most of the types in the market are extremely drying. The rich recipe works hard to cure dandruff-prone scalp organically, thanks to a caring blend of antioxidants like Niacinamide, nourishing plant oils, earth-derived butter, and humectants like Vitamin E, Vitamin b5 & Vitamin b3, as well as dandruff-fighting substances. It won’t dry out your hair and will leave it hydrated, silky, and smooth.

The shampoo has the following advantages: Seals in moisture and hydrates the hair. They increase hair elasticity and suppleness and add a lot of shine to your hair.

Hanoor Saffron & Shea Butter Body Wash

Body bars may be harder on the skin, removing vital lipids and proteins and altering the pH level, causing skin irritation. Emollients, nourishing plant oils, earth-derived butter, and humectants like Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, and glycerine, as well as complexion-improving antioxidants, are used in product compositions to efficiently remove dirt and germs, leaving your skin soft, supple, and moisturised after each wash.

Body Wash has the following advantages: Every skin type is cleansed and nourished by them. It aids in the retention of moisture on the skin’s surface as well as the repair of the skin’s protective barrier. It fights irritants from the outdoor.

Hanoor Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash

Charcoal is the only way to get rid of it. By eliminating toxins, dead skin, and pollutants, and enabling the pores to breathe, cleansing with a charcoal face wash can help reduce grime and breakouts. The rich product works hard for your face and skin, restoring a fresh, radiant look with a loving blend of bamboo charcoal powder, nourishing plant oils, antioxidants including allantoin, Vitamin E, menthol, and humectants, plus complexion-improving chemicals.

The face wash has the following advantages: It prevents premature ageing, assists in the reduction of acne, pore size is reduced, tightens and firms up your skin, clears blemishes on the skin, and skin tone is evened out.

Hanoor Pro Keratin Conditioner

You’ll need a good conditioner to combat hair fall and frizz. Conditioner is a hair straightening solution that contains proteins and amino acids, as well as nourishing plant oils, earth-derived butter, and humectants like Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, and glycerine, to reduce frizz and leave hair silky and lustrous. It helps the protein reach your hair follicles and pores, mending damaged hair and making them stronger and less prone to breakage.

Conditioner has the following advantages: It gives hair a smooth and frizz-free finish.

They straighten the hair and rejuvenate hair that has been damaged. They also aid in the reduction of frizz.