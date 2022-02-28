Derma Totale beauty products combine dermatology and science

Derma Totale believes in the power of dermatology, science, and integrity. Incorporated in the year 2017, it has a wide range of products with pan- India presence.

In a span of one-and-a-half years, the company has grown to 50+ products. These products are giving good results as they help in smart ageing, prevent skin & hair damage, protect your skin & hair from environmental damages, giving you visibly younger and radiant skin and shiny and bouncy hair. Their products are unisex and for all skin types and all age groups.

Glutathione Skin Toning Facewash: It combines the best of scientifically-backed & proven ingredients, limits the melanin production of the skin, combines the benefits of cleansing and toning alongside other benefits. It also helps in promoting even skin tone and is a much safer and chemical-free product. There are no side effects and is very gentle on the skin. After using these on your skin feel the radiance and glow after every wash. Take Facewash as a part of your daily skincare routine and wake up to better skin every day. With visible results in 2 weeks and significant improvement in 4-6 weeks.

They turn dark melanin pigments to light pigments and reduce melanocytes that produce melanin. The face wash has a unique and rich combination of antioxidants, anti-pigmentation, anti-pollution, skin toning, skin-soothing ingredients.

Key Ingredients—Glutathione 2%, Alpha Arbutin 2%, Kojic acid 1%, Glycolic Acid 1%, Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) 2%, Aloe vera extract, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E) 0.20%.

Silymarin Serum for Pigmentation & Spotless Skin: For 35+ HNI individuals (Unisex) seeking a product that can help them reduce melasma, Atopic dermatitis and offer UVA-UVB Protection to supplement their sunscreen, Silymarin Serum for Pigmentation & Spotless Skin offers super safe and super effective results to tackle all your problems. They specifically focus on pigmentation. It shows anticarcinogenic effects against ultraviolet radiation which makes it an ideal agent for supplementing sunscreens protection.

Key Ingredients—Silymarin 1.5% (Silybum Marianum Fruit Extract), Vitamin C 5%, Liquorice extract 3%, Alpha arbutin 1%, Witch Hazel extract 1%, Papaya fruit extract 1%, Centella Asiatica 0.5%, Avocado oil 0.5%, Vitamin A 0.5% (Retinol), Vitamin E 0.5% (Tocopherol).