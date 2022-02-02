Clean and plant-based nutrition for skin and hair with OZiva

OZiva clean and plant-based nutrition skin and haircare recently announced the launch of its new range of skin and hair care products that are 100% clean, made from phytonutrients, and clinically proven actives.

Their products are created using scientific botanical concepts that synergistically combine the best of phytonutrients and clinically-tested Actives. They give you perfect results after application.

OZiva Inner Glō Skin Brightening Face Wash

This brightening, foaming face wash cleanses skin pores with smooth exfoliation to reveal fresh, bright skin. Reduce pigmentation with White Peony extract.

It restores skin barrier function and inhibits melanin formation by supporting the growth of new skin cells with Chinese Skullcap and Yuzu Extract. The face wash helps skin to repair itself and correct visible damage with rich antioxidants present in Vitamin E.

OZiva Inner Glō Skin Brightening Face Serum

This serum provides you with naturally glowing and healthy skin by reducing pigmentation and oxidation. Inhibit pigmentation process by reducing melanin synthesis with help of Marshmallow Root, Rice Bran and Licorice Root Extract.

It helps in antioxidation with the help of Amla Extract and brightens skin tone with Turmeric Oil. It also reduces existing pigmentation with Saffron Oil.

This Silicone-free and artificial Fragrance-free serum is a powerful glow booster with a punch of Vitamin C and antioxidants in Amla Oil, along with Turmeric Extract and Saffron Oil, RoseHip Oil full of antioxidants for glowy, youthful and brighter skin with reduced pigmentation, to leave you with plump, baby-soft skin.