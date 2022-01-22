Ayurvedic cleansing techniques combined with ultra-modern technology

Ayouthveda personal care brand specializes in formulating world-class beauty and wellness products that are 100% free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and artificial colours.

Ayurvedic cleansing techniques are combined with ultra-modern technology and the latest skincare innovations to provide therapeutically active products. These are easily available online at comfortable prices.

Here are some of the products.

Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Taila: The oil is infused with a beautiful blend of finest Kashmiri Saffron with more than 20 glow-enhancing herbs that help to boost the skin resilience, improve flaws and add radiance to dull and matured skin. This oil can be used by both men and women and is a great gifting option to all the skincare freaks around you as the wintertime also calls for that extra dose of hydration.

Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Face Mask: The product refines the skin texture and imparts fresh youthful skin with natural radiance. It also contains nourishing oils that help to pull out toxins from the skin that eventually reduce the blemishes.

Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Facial Scrub: The Kunkumadi face scrub is a nourishing exfoliator that is infused with an age-old beautifying blend, Kunkumadi Taila, finely milled Walnut Beads and Vitamin-E rich sunflower oil. All these ingredients help to deeply sweep away impurities from the skin and unclog pores. The product also helps to visibly remove the blackheads and reveals bright polished smooth skin if used regularly.

Ayouthveda Anti Acne CTM Range: It contains the whole skincare routine. The cleanser helps to clean the skin deeply which is supposed to be followed by the toner that further clears the clogged pores and purifies the skin. The last step includes the moisturizer that helps to maintain oil balance and prevents future breakouts. The Anti Acne range is specially crafted with therapeutic benefits to fight against acne and excess oil.

Ayouthveda Anti-Hair Fall Tonic Kit: Its Anti-Hair Fall Kit contains a Protein Hair Oil, Anti Hair Fall Tonic and Anti Hair Fall Shampoo. The products are 100% free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and artificial colours.

The Master Hair Tonic is a 2 in 1 hair regimen for healthy hair growth. It is blended with 42 Botanicals, Onion juice, natural proteins and essential oils that help to improve hair growth, strengthen hair cuticles and control premature hair fall.

The Protein Hair Oil is a blend of Protein-rich natural oils and Herbs and power-packed with abundant Proteins, Vitamins and Minerals that nourish the hair roots deeply.

The Anti Hair Fall Shampoo is infused with Herbal extracts, Juices and Essential oils that help to achieve healthy hair with less struggle.