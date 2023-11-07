Beauty & Grooming Mega Gifting Guide 2023

Of all the festivals that invoke a sense of comradeship, Diwali is perhaps the most special. Welcome to a celebration of light, love, and beauty this Diwali with this beauty delights…

1. Makeup Studio Festive Glamour Trio

Get ready to shine and dazzle this Diwali with the stunning range of Make-up Studio products. Whether it’s the irresistible matte finish of the Lipstick Matte, the powerful eye-enhancing Eye Definer, or the perfect rosy glow from the Cream Blusher, Make-up Studio has you covered. Elevate your festive look and celebrate the Festival of Lights in style with these makeup essentials.

Advertisement

Make-up Studio Lipstick Matte priced at Rs.1540/- Make-up Studio Eye Definer Rs.1450/- Make-up Studio Cream Blusher Rs.1450/- Available on makeupstudio.in

2. Ayouthveda Signature Diwali Hamper

This Diwali, give yourself the gift of timeless beauty with Ayouthveda’s Sparkling Gold range. Whether you’re looking to revitalize your skin, promote deep rejuvenation, or simply bask in the golden glow of a healthier complexion, Ayouthveda’s Diwali Hamper has it all. So, go ahead, unlock the secret to radiant skin, and celebrate the festival of lights with the luminosity of Ayouthveda.

This range includes Sparkling Gold Face Wash, enriched with 24K Nano Gold and Kashmiri Saffron, which purifies and revitalises the skin, leaving it refreshed and radiant. The Sparkling Gold Night Cream, featuring the same precious ingredients, supports deep skin rejuvenation, promoting youthful, glowing skin. Finally, the Sparkling Gold Day Cream, infused with 24K Nano Gold and Kashmiri Saffron, is a velvety elixir that nourishes, repairs and protects the skin, all while imparting a luminous golden allure.

These products are carefully crafted with ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, making them the key to unlocking timeless beauty and a healthier, more radiant complexion. It’s not just a hamper; it’s a revelation of age-old beauty rituals that have stood the test of time. Unveil the secrets to your timeless beauty through the Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Regimen.- a trio of premium skincare essentials designed to restore your skin’s natural radiance.

The regimen includes the Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Scrub, an indulgent exfoliator that gently eliminates impurities and blackheads while leaving your skin bright, polished, and silky smooth. Complementing this is the Kunkumadi Face Mask, a clay mask infused with Kunkumadi oil, Kashmiri saffron, and nourishing oils to deeply nourish and revitalise your skin, refining its texture and reducing blemishes. And finally, the Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Taila, an age-old formula enriched with over 20 glow-enhancing herbs, saffron, and Murchit Til Taila is known to add radiance to dull and mature skin, improve skin flaws, and boost skin resilience. Unlock the secrets of Ayurveda and reveal your most beautiful skin with the Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Regimen.

Mini box price- Rs. 999/- Large box price- Rs. 1599/- Available at Ayouthveda

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Crimson Kit

Introducing The Crimson Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills—an exquisite offering that perfectly complements the enchanting spirit of Diwali. This curated kit embraces the essence of the festival and showcases Anastasia Beverly Hills’ commitment to enhance your beauty experience during the festivities. The centerpiece of The Crimson kit is the Anastasia Beverly Hills, Fall Romance Palette, a remarkable eyeshadow palette adorned with 12 highly pigmented, easy-to-blend shades.

Enhancing the allure of your eyes, the kit also includes Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara adding the perfect finishing touch to your eye makeup. Completing this beauty ensemble is Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, which ensures your brows remain perfectly in place throughout the day, adding a distinctive elegance to your overall look.

The Crimson kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a must-have for Diwali, delivering the ideal combination of opulent eyeshadows, volumizing mascara, and strong brow styling. Celebrate Diwali in style and grace, letting this kit enhance your natural beauty and illuminate your festive spirit.

Price at Rs. 12740/- Availability: Sephora, Nykaa, Tira, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Boddess, and ABH exclusive stores in Mall of India Noida, DLF Vasant Kunj Delhi, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

4. Radiant Diwali Delights: Laneige Glow All-Day Kit

Celebrate Diwali in radiant style with the Laneige Glow All Day Kit, featuring two essential beauty products that will leave you glowing all through the festivities. The Laneige Lip Treatment Balm ensures your lips remain supple and kissably soft, even through the dry winter air, allowing you to embrace the tradition of sharing sweets with confidence. the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum, a versatile primer that not only preps your skin for makeup but imparts a luminous, dewy glow that captures the essence of the Festival of Lights. This Diwali, let Laneige’s skincare and makeup essentials become your secret to radiant beauty, ensuring you shine as brightly as the Diwali lamps.

Priced at Rs. 1799/- Availability: All the products are available on Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and other leading E-commerce websites

5. Moira’s Beauty Festive Glam

Introducing Moira’s exquisite Diwali kits, a celebration of beauty and radiance that perfectly embodies the spirit of the Festival of Lights. Among the dazzling array of products, the Loveheat Cream Blush in shade 004 ‘I Adore You’ adds a warm, luminous flush to your cheeks, while the Golden Treasure Palette promises to deliver the sparkle and glamour that Diwali is renowned for.

With the Double Ended Gel & Liquid Liner in shade 001 ‘Black,’ you can create captivating eye looks that will leave everyone in awe. Finally, the Lip Divine Liquid Lipstick in shade 017 ‘Heartbreaker’ completes the ensemble, offering a rich and vibrant lip colour that will leave you feeling enchantingly beautiful.

Available at moirabeauty.in

6. Shine Bright this Diwali with Kiko Milano’s Radiant Gifting Collection

Celebrate the festival of lights in style with Kiko Milano’s enchanting Diwali gifting collection. Explore a world of beauty and elegance with their exquisite makeup collections, thoughtfully curated to add a touch of glamour to your festivities. From radiant eyeshadow palettes that shimmer like fireworks in the night sky to lip colors that ignite your look with a burst of color, Kiko Milano has the perfect gift for every makeup enthusiast. This Diwali, give the gift of beauty and let your loved ones shine brighter than ever with Kiko Milano’s makeup collections, a true reflection of the festival’s splendor and radiance.

Available at kikocosmetics.com

7. Vitamin C Combo Kit by O3+-

Enhance Diwali Festivities with our Vitamin C Combo Kit! This thoughtfully curated set features a Vitamin C Facial Kit, Glow Serum, Gel Cream, Cellulose Mask, and Facewash, ensuring a radiant festive season. Give the gift of glowing skin this Diwali!

Priced at Rs. 1900/- Availability: ww.o3plus.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa & Purplle

8. Etude House Perfect Pout All Day – Set Of 3 Smudgeproof Tints

The Tinted Kisses Trio is a curated selection of three Dear Darling Tints, known for their rich pigmentation and dual-purpose formula. These tints serve as both lip colors and cheek tints, allowing your sibling to effortlessly switch between different looks throughout the day. The lightweight and hydrating formula ensures comfortable wear, while the attractive packaging adds a touch of charm to this meaningful Diwali Gift.

Priced at Rs. 899/- Available on nykaa.com

9. Perfora’s Dazzling Smile Limited Edition Gift

The Perfora Dazzling Smile Limited Edition Gift Set is the perfect way to prepare for the festive season. With its powerful whitening serum and deep cleansing toothpaste.And this gift set is the perfect way to prepare for the festive season and achieve a dazzling smile.

Priced at Rs. 799/- Available on perforacare.com

10. Earthraga Diwali Gift Set For Men and Women

This Diwali, pamper your skin with Earthraga’s simple, yet effective, essential-nutrient routine. Begin with Earthraga Bakuchiol Day Cream, which is a more considerate substitute for Retinol. Apply the Earthraga Vanilla Body Lotion thereafter for a gentle, natural touch. Packed with vital ingredients, have a refreshing detox with Earthraga Shea Butter & Cinnamon and Shea Butter & Lavender soaps. Apply the Vanilla, Icy Mint, and Spiced Chai lip balms in the end to provide a little natural colour and long-lasting moisture. This Diwali, enhance your natural beauty with Earthraga’s products and discover the power of simplicity. Enjoy your beautiful, glowing skin.

Priced at Rs. 1545/- Available on earthraga.com

11. Fabessentials Avocado Lychee Botanical Burst Bath & Body Gift Set

This exquisite collection is a celebration of botanical indulgence, designed to pamper and rejuvenate your body and senses. The Fabessentials Avocado Lychee Botanical Burst Bath & Body Gift Set is the perfect choice for a spa-like experience at home.

Priced at Rs. 1,195/- Available on fabindia.com

12. For Men: Schwarzkopf Professional’s Mane Man Jim Sarbh has got your Mane covered!

Lights, music, and a head-turning hairdo – that’s the ultimate festival combo! While festive hairstyles can be a fun way to express your style and embrace the spirit of the season, overindulgence in styling can lead to damaging the hair in many ways too.

While few of us opt for a complete blond look or few opt for highlights, post that all of us struggle with unwanted dullness in our hair. Highlighted hair is a statement of style and sophistication, but it can be a challenge to maintain its true, cool shade. Factors like environmental pollutants, hard water minerals, and UV exposure often conspire to turn your highlighted locks dull. That’s where GOODBYE YELLOW comes to the rescue!

Available on amazon.in

13. Organic Harvest’s First Ever 100% Vegan Organic Makeup Range

Organic Harvest, India’s leading certified organic beauty brand, enters the colour cosmetics category with the launch of a new makeup line, offering meticulously crafted beauty solutions that boast certified organic ingredients. Committed to maintaining its legacy of delivering toxin-free and cruelty-free formulations, Organic Harvest presents a new paradigm for makeup, offering cosmetics that prioritise both skin health and environmental well-being, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly and safe beauty choices.

Experience the best of beauty with the Organic Harvest makeup range, now available for purchase on organicharvest.in and through select retailers nationwide.

14. e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Glossy Lip Stain

Non-drying lip stain with a gloss finish. Your lips deserve it all: beautiful color that stays put, a healthy sheen, and comfortable wear. This lightweight, non-drying lip stain imbues lips with a sheer kiss of color and a healthy hint of shine in one step (think: more pigment than a lip balm and less bold than a lipstick). The long-lasting, buildable formula won’t transfer and leaves lips looking and feeling fresh. Available in 8 gorgeous shades.

Priced at Rs. 690/- for 3ml. Available in India exclusively on Nykaa.com

15. Skeyndor Timeless Prodigy- The Luxury Elixir

The exclusive, intensive, progressive action and multigenic treatment is based on the perfect fusion of three cell rejuvenation strategies. Aimed at recovering optimum skin energy levels and counteracting the damaging effects of daily stress. A luxury 30-day anti-ageing cure, distributed over 3 progressive action phases for application day and night. Three unique experiences with textures and fragrances that will awaken your sensations.

Price at Rs. 16,100/- Available at skeyndor.in

16. Plum BodyLovin’ Magnifi-Scent Gift Set

Introducing the Magnifi-Scent Luxury Perfume Gift Set – your passport to a world of captivating aromas that promise a sensational scent journey like no other. Get ready to meet the ultimate squad of fragrances that’ll whisk you away to sun-soaked beaches, sweet indulgences, lively brunches, and zesty escapades. It’s time to embrace the magic of scent and turn heads wherever you go this festive season!

Priced at Rs. 999/- Available at plumgoodness.com

17. Japanese Cherry Blossom Hydration Body Cream by Bath & Body Works

A beautiful, timeless, and undeniable fragrance with notes of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine, and blushing sandalwood. Leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and replenished, just like your favorite body cream—but with hyaluronic acid.

Priced at Rs. 1,999/- Purchase at Bath & Body Works store or shop online at bathandbodyworks.in

18. Victoria’s Secret by Apparel Group India

Discover the all-new Bare Rose Eau de Parfum by Apparel Group’s Victoria’s Secret. A floral take on the original, vivid petals and warm woods mingle with your body chemistry, creating a signature scent that’s all your own.

Priced at Rs. 8,999/- for 100ml Available across the website and stores…

19. Juice Beauty for a Radiant Diwali

Juice Beauty is a brand known for its organic, high-performance skincare and makeup products. Their products are cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and free from harmful chemicals.

Availability: www.boddess.com

20. Neal’s Yard Remedies

Neal’s Yard Remedies is a pioneer in organic beauty and wellness, with a commitment to providing products that are good for people and the planet. They use the power of organic ingredients to enhance natural beauty.

Availability: www.boddess.com

21. Kimirica’s Love Story Experience Set

Kimirica’s Love Story Experience Set is designed to enhance the little moments of love in your life. With romantic notes of Gardenia and Night Blooming Jasmine, these self-care products transport you to a romantic escapade. This gift set includes Hydrating Body Wash, Nourishing Body Lotion, Relaxing Bath Salt, Handcrafted Glycerin Bathing Bar, and Caring Hand Cream, all luxuriously packaged to celebrate surprises.

Kimirica’s Diwali Gift Sets and the entire range are now available for purchase at www.kimirica.shop

22. T.A.C, The Ayurveda Company’s HIM – Elemental Luxury Perfume Set

Ready to gift your loved one a scent-sational journey? Pick up T.A.C’s Fragrances for Him, where age-old Ayurvedic wisdom meets the contemporary allure of modern perfumery. This unique kit showcases five distinct scents – Prithvi (Earth), Vaayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), and Aakash (Space) – each a tribute to nature’s elemental wonders.

Imagine the magnetic blend of blackcurrant and lively bergamot, the grace of rose and jasmine, and the solid presence of musk and cedarwood. Complementing this, there’s an enticing fusion of amber, honey, and oud mingled with the fiery zest of spicy orange, the classic charm of black pepper, and the soothing touch of iris. Each spray is a luxurious journey through nature’s finest offerings, an Ayurvedic adventure that’s as captivating as it is unforgettable.

Priced at Rs. 1099/- Availability: theayurvedaco.com

23. MARS Daily Essentials Makeup Set

This comprehensive kit is a dream for makeup enthusiasts, featuring the versatile Fantasy 15 Eyeshadow Palette, a Lightweight BB Cream Foundation for a flawless look, captivating Matte Lip Pills, the smudge-proof Mesmereyes Kajal, the volumizing Fabulash Mascara, and a collection of Matinee Lipsticks to match various moods.

Priced at Rs. 1395/- Availability: marscosmetics.in

24. Wonderful & Wild Jasmine Duo, The Body Shop

For the floral fragrance aficionado in your life, The Body Shop’s Wonderful & Wild Jasmine Duo is the perfect gift. Unleash a fearless spirit with notes of Indian jasmine, violet leaf, and white iris. Not only does this gift set pamper your body, but it also uplifts our Community Fair Trade partners. By choosing this gift, you’re helping to support indigenous female farmers living on the edge of rainforest reserves in the Yucatan peninsula, where work opportunities are limited. The gift box contains a 250ml Wild Jasmine Shower Gel and a 100ml Wild Jasmine Body Mist.

Priced at Rs. 2395/- Availability: https://www.thebodyshop.in/

25. Rivona Naturals Wellness Rituals Gift Set

Searching for the ideal Diwali gift to pamper your loved ones? Look no further than Rivona Naturals, offering a selection of exquisite Diwali gifting hampers that will keep your skin and body hydrated and nourished throughout the festive season.

Rivona Naturals has hand-picked hampers that are like a treasure chest of Personal care goodies, all set to unleash the radiance within you, just in time for this festive season. From hydrating lip balms to nourishing moisturisers, Rivona Naturals has curated the perfect gifts to elevate your Diwali celebrations and leave your loved ones feeling as radiant and cherished as ever.

Priced at Rs. 999/-

26. Shubh Dipawali Festive Hamper by Baby Forest Ayurveda

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and we have the perfect way to make it even more special—festive gifting with Baby Forest Ayurveda! If you are a new mother or would like to nurture your little one with the goodness of ayurveda this season, we’ve got you covered. A complete festive gifting hamper with body essentials curated for new parents. Get your hands on this one and celebrate the festival of love and lights!

Priced at Rs. 3945/- Available at babyforest.in

27. Hyphen’s Barrier Care Face Cream – Dry Skin

Worried about dry and dull skin ruining your festive look? The Barrier Care Cream is the ultimate moisturizer your skin needs. It helps rebuild the skin’s barrier and ensures complete hydration, keeping moisture loss at bay, and also acts as a great moisturizer before applying makeup. The dry skin moisturizer also guards your skin against dirt, dust, pollution, and harmful sun rays. The 6 powerful ingredients that have been hyphenated from nature and science are Ceramides, Peptides, Cica Extracts, Tamanu Oil, Chia Seed Oil, and Aloe Vera Extracts.

Price: Rs 499/-

28. Dusaan Unveils Exclusive Gift Hampers in Collaboration with L’Occitane Group

Dusaan, a leading brand in home decor, luxury gifts, and lifestyle experiences, announces an exciting collaboration with the renowned L’Occitane Group. Together, they are ready to offer an exceptional range of gift hampers that blend with your self-care and luxury. They share the same commitment to quality, fine craftsmanship, and the appreciation of life’s great moments. By providing a wide range of expertly made hampers that combine the timeless beauty of L’Occitane Group with Dusaan’s signature luxury touch. These gifts are for upcoming festive seasons like, Diwali, Christmas, or New Year and these hampers will be available at both L’Occitane stores and online channels.

Customers can select from a wide range of options to fit their interests and budgets on the Dusaan website, where these exclusive gift hampers will be available for purchase. These hampers can become the ideal way to show love and gratitude to friends, family, and coworkers as the Diwali season approaches.

29. DECONSTRUCT

Deconstruct’s Glow-Getter Hamper has been thoughtfully curated with their best-sellers, keeping in mind the most sought-after ingredients by men and women, such as their Vitamin C Serum to keep you shining bright, Cleansing Balm to keep your skin fresh and clean through all the festivities, Keratin Nourishing Shampoo to help with seamlessly styling your hair, Gel Sunscreen to protect you from the harsh rays while you’re up and about and HA Lip Balm to ensure your lips are pout-perfect.

Additionally comprising Britacel’s Hand Sanitizer to keep your hands clean for whenever you would like to binge on Binge Bar’s flavourful snacking bhel bars which are on-the-go so you don’t go hungry and Naso’s exquisite perfumes to compliment all your festive outfits, this hamper presents a complete and perfect gifting package for your family and friends.

Priced at Rs. 1,971/- Available on Website

30. Rare Riches, Reimagined Gift Set For Women by Love, Indus

When a gift set is this opulent and unique – it will be a gift you will be remembered for (with a smile)! This Diwali, dwell in the joy of gifting with Love, Indus – an opulent skincare brand that marries the East to the West, celebrating unity in diversity. Love, Indus is here to add more colour and joy to your celebrations – here to revive a sense of nostalgia and traditions with a curation of Rare Riches – Reimagined.

These limited-edition luxe gift sets include opulent skincare and heirloom jewels for both men and women. These luxurious products are wrapped with love in a rich velvet and art silk brocade box inspired by the print of a Benarasi sari.

Price: Rs. 23,300/-

31. Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler

As we gear up for the festive season, Dyson introduced a Blue Blush limited colourway edition in an ultra-matte finish for the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler. The electrifying Ultra-Blue contrasts a pastel Blush Pink, an exploration of colour innovation and experimentation by Dyson’s Colour, Materials, and Finishes designers.

The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler has been re-engineered for faster, easier styling. It also features Dyson’s intelligent heat control technology, allowing users to achieve their desired style at a lower temperature, preventing hair from heat damage.

At the heart of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler sits the Dyson digital motor, which helps create a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect. The motor generates power to create a high-speed jet of air that flows across the surface of the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler attachments. Due to differences in pressure, the airflow attaches itself to the surface, creating what’s known as the Coanda effect. Taking advantage of this principle, Dyson’s team of aerodynamicists created a way to style hair using this airflow combined with heat. The result, whether choosing to curl, wave, smooth or rough dry hair, creates a natural look with a sleek finish.

Suitable for all hair types, lengths,s and styles, the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler in Blue Blush is available at Rs. 49,900. The festive edition includes a Blue Blush presentation case, six attachments along with a complimentary Dyson-designed detangling comb in Black and Rosé. Available on dyson.in

32. Philips’ BHS732/10 UV Protect Hair Straightener

From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, you can do it all. The UV Protect Hair Straightener protects and styles hair with lower UV and heat damage with its mineral ions and ThermoShield technology. It also features 35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke as well as 50% faster straightening. The Argan oil-infused ceramic plates give ultimately even styling in a single glide. It comes with 12 temperature settings ranging from 120-230 degrees Celsius to suit different hair types and styling needs.

Priced at Rs. 9,995/-

33. BHD399/00 UV Protect Hair Dryer by Philips

This hair dryer allows for healthy and powerful drying with 1800W power. The mineral ions released by the hair dryer help to lower UV damage to keep hair smooth. Its caring temperature setting and advanced ionic care enable hair to be shiny and frizz-free anywhere. It features 3 heating and speed settings for precise control and tailored styling.

Priced at Rs. 4,495/- Available on Myntra and at Croma stores near you

34. Philips Men Air Styler BHA301/10

Designed to cater to the unique hairstyling needs of men, Philips Air Styler BHA301/10 comes with a care setting, flexible cool and heat settings, and 2-in-1 functionality for hair drying and styling. It features 800W airflow, three heat and speed settings, a narrow concentrator for precise styling, and a 30mm brush with retractable bristles infused with Argan oil for safe and effortless styling.

Priced at Rs. 3,495/- Available exclusively on Philips India e-store

35. Barcode Professional’s Color Protect Range

Get ready to experience the best in color protection with a colorprotect hair care range! Our special color retention technology, enriched with vitamin complexes, will keep your hair vibrant & shiny while deeply nourishing & repairing it.

Price starting from Rs. 999/- Available at barcodeprofessional.in

36. Amara Bath Ritual Box by The Tribe Concepts

Luxuriously crafted with a touch of elegance, Amara Bath Ritual Box is a fusion of oils and cleansers made with revitalizing herbs and precious Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin. The Amara Ritual Box is perfect for TLC for a newlywed bride – so that her glow- only grows. Complete with 90-Day Miracle Oil, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, 24k Kumkumadi Thailam, Ubtan Body Cleanser, Face Brightening Daily Cleanser and Organic Hair Cleanser. This top-to-toe luxurious bath ritual box is an experience to behold and serves as a great gifting option for your loved ones.

Priced at Rs. 3,999/- Available on thetribeconcepts.com

37. Yours Curated by Old School

Indulge in a complete self-care experience with our curated hamper. This collection includes a Hand-Picked Roses and Vetiver Toner Mist for a refreshing face boost, a Hand-Worked Red Sandalwood and Saffron Cleansing Powder for a radiant complexion, a Hand-Picked 63-Herb Hair Elixir to nourish your locks, a Tamarind Concoction Body Butter for smooth and supple skin, and an Arrack of Ice Apple and Fruits De-Tan Scrubbing Mask to rejuvenate your face. All products are aligned with clean beauty values, vegan, dermatologically tested, and cruelty-free for your peace of mind. Elevate your self-care game with this thoughtfully curated hamper.

Priced at Rs. 7170/- Available on oldschoolrituals.in

38. Simply Nam’s The 3-in-1 Festive Kit

This Makeup Kit remains your ultimate companion for the upcoming festive season, with a fresh twist. Curated by Namrata Soni, it’s your go-to kit for all the upcoming festivities this season, be it Diwali parties, pujas, weddings, or any celebration that comes your way. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to loved ones, this Limited Edition Festive Gift Box will add an extra touch of radiance to the festival of love and light.

The kit features two essential lip products and a blush. Shwetambari, your versatile day-to-night companion, and Isha, the game-changer that ensures elegance throughout the day. Compliment your lip game with a touch of shimmer from “We Go Way Back” Blush, adding radiance to your cheeks. This makeup kit is your go-to solution for the season, ensuring you’re always at your glamorous best!

Price: Rs. 3897/-

39. Kaya Diwali Gift Box

The Diwali skincare gift box is a delightful collection of skin-loving essentials for a radiant festive glow. Inside, you’ll find the rejuvenating Dreamy Glow and Hydra Surge Serums, the luxurious Any Time Moisturizing Cream, Intense Hydration Body Lotions, and gentle Vitamin C Face Wash to pamper and nourish the skin during the Diwali celebrations. This thoughtful gift is perfect for promoting self-care and enhancing their skincare routine, making it a wonderful present for your loved ones.

Priced at Rs. 4589/- The box is available at clinics pan India and products separately at kaya.in

40. Valentino Voce Viva Intense

An invitation to create your beauty dreams. A bold, expressive, and inclusive attitude where emotions, dreams, and individuality are essential. Valentino fragrances are a blend of contrast between traditional craftsmanship and unexpected modernity. A floral fragrance for modern women. Celebrate the sound of your voice in the scent of your fragrance. Sweet, earthy, luminous, sensual, feminine & bewitching.

Priced at Rs. 13200/- Available at Boddess Beauty.

41. The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Pink Serum With Niacinamide, Ceramides & Vitamin B12

Support your barrier with every step and discover the science behind irritated skin with the Soothing & Barrier Support Serum from The Ordinary. A multi-active, skin support serum that rebuilds the skin barrier Restores the skin barrier in 2 hours, provides immediate and all-day hydration Soothes the feeling of discomfort, and reduces signs of redness and it’s PINK! Show us how you’re making the Soothing & Barrier Support Serum a part of your routine and taking a step to restore your skin barrier!

Exclusively available on Nykaa.com at Rs. 1,800/-

42. Diwali Indulgence Combo – For Women by Nourish Mantra

Celebrate the festival of lights with an exquisite combo. This Diwali, treat yourself or your loved ones to a collection that will nourish and rejuvenate from head to toe. Our specially curated combo features a range of essentials that will leave you feeling refreshed, radiant, and full of confidence. Soothe and cleanse your skin with the invigorating Cucumber Mint Face Wash, then unlock your skin’s natural radiance with the Glow Serum. Hydrate and moisturize with the luxurious Urban Rani Daily Moisturizing Cream, and give your hair a sleek and polished finish with the Hair Finishing Stick. Don’t forget to pamper your lips with the nourishing Beetroot Blast Lip Balm.

Priced at Rs. Rs 2213/- Availability: nourishmantra.in

43. RAS’ Super Charge AM & PM Duo Gift Set

Indulge in a daily ritual of self-care with the RAS AM & PM DUO gift set, meticulously crafted to brighten your skin by day and provide intense hydration by night. Say goodbye to dull and tired skin and hello to youthful radiance.

Priced at Rs. 5380/-

44. Globus Naturals Kesar Chandan Diwali Glow Gift Box

Our handy Diwali Glow Gift Box is a curated collection of beauty products enriched with kesar chandan to enhance your festive radiance. It includes skincare and body care essential products, elegantly packaged for a luminous Diwali celebration. Elevate your beauty routine with this special assortment, designed to make you shine on the Festival of Lights.

Available at shopclues.com

45. Uniqaya Hydra Sunscreen: The Ultimate Skin Hydration and Protection Solution

Uniqaya, a homegrown skincare brand, is excited to unveil their new product Uniqaya Hydra Sunscreen, poised to transform your skincare regimen by offering supreme hydration and formidable protection within a single pioneering formula.

With SPF 60 and PA++++, this aqua gel sunscreen provides robust protection against UVA/UVB/HEV/IR rays, shielding the skin from the harmful effects of the sun and digital screens. However, what truly sets it apart is its unique combination of key ingredients, such as Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Pine Bark Extract, Mulberry Extract, and Cucumber.

Price: Rs. 699/- Availability: uniqaya.com

46. La Mior One Swipe Liquid Eyeshadows

La Mior, a high-performing clean beauty brand, has come up with its newest launch of Liquid Eyeshadows. As a formulation philosophy, powered with plant-based ingredients and naturally derived gentle actives, La Mior is a PETA-certified, vegan, and cruelty-free brand!

The latest addition of eyeshadow brings about a massive shift in the beauty sector! In a world where beauty meets elegance, La Mior has unveiled its latest masterpiece – The Glistening Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow. This game-changing product introduces a set of three perfectly coordinated shades: Matte, Shimmer, and Glitter, presented in an array of nine captivating sets. The Glistening Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow promises to transform your eye makeup routine, empowering you to achieve professional-level looks in just a matter of minutes.

Visit https://www.lamior.com/ for combo offers!