Bake your cake and eat it too, this New Year

It’s time to bid farewell to another year, prepare the ultimate New Year’s Eve feast, and end the night with delicious, decadent New Year’s desserts. Whether you’re looking for mini desserts for a mini New Year’s Eve party, or you’re on the hunt for a ridiculously easy no-bake treat, we’ve pulled plenty of varieties to end the year on the sweetest note possible.

So, here are some varieties of cake filled with the flavors that will remind you of Heaven: ginger, cranberry, mint, and—of course—chocolate! These homemade holiday treats start the celebration right.

1. Caramel Gingerbread Cake

If you fancy a challenge and are good with more delicate decorating, this Caramel Gingerbread Cake from Live for Cake is the one for you. With three layers of gingerbread paired with caramel buttercream, this sweet delight will have everyone coming back for a second slice. If done right, this cake also looks very impressive, so placed in the middle of a bake-off table, is sure to catch the judge’s eye.

2. Coconut Snowball cake

A delish white coconut cake is next on the list of best recipes. This Coconut Snowball cake from Olive Magazine is perfect for the festive season and looks the part. The indulgent sweet treat is velvety and isn’t too difficult to whip up, making it ideal for a Christmas lunch.

3. Grinch cake

The Grinch is a timeless film that we all love to cozy up in front of. Why not bring this creative festive favorite to life with The Itsy Bitsy Kitchens grinch cake recipe. This bright green cake is sure to wow the kids and isn’t too tricky to make. Topped with red hearts and green buttercream, this cake is eye-catching and unique, sure to encourage everyone to try a slice.