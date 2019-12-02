Actress Ananya Panday is just one-film-old, but she knows how to make headlines. She has created a lot of buzz around her already as her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release.

Currently, the actress is busy in promotions for her upcoming film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is the new fashionista on the block who keeps on giving some serious treat to her fans every time she shares new pictures and videos.

On Sunday, the actress was seen wearing a golden attire. Ananya went all out with the dazzle and sparkle. She opted a shimmery gold outfit by Akanksha Gajria, which featured loads of sequin detailing on the strappy number. The mirror finish dress also bore two layers of pearls over her outfit, with one layer over the mirror finish at the waist and the other at the bottom hem of the outfit.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, Pandey picked transparent strappy stilettos to complete her look for the event.

For her makeup, Ananya kept the dewy glow, a flawless smooth base, filled-in brows, pink eyelids and glossy lips with her hair styled into tousled beachy waves.

The actress was looking absolutely stunning in that perfect party outfit. Her dress did all the talking and her choice of footwear was excellent – it made a statement without being overbearing.