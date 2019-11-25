Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Every time, she goes promotion, she slays her looks like a pro.

On Saturday, the actress proved it once again. Or a promotional event, Ananya opted for a green outfit in which she was looking gorgeous.

The Student of the Year 2 actress opted for a green off-shoulder dress and paired it with yellow stilettos. She tied her hair in a rough ponytail and in order to let the focus remain on her outfit and skipped accessorizes. Most of the time, the actress keeps her make-up minimal which suits her the best.

View this post on Instagram Go green or go home 🌍🧤🐛☘️🥑💚 #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:52pm PST

For this photoshoot as well, Ananya opted for a dewy base and accentuated her eyes. She rounded off her look with a nude pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, in another look, the actress wore a pink blazer outfit. The outfit seems to be giving gladiator vibes. The dress has cut out details at the waist which flaunted her washboard abs. She paired her ensemble with blue strappy heels. For makeup, the actress used pink lipstick and kohl clad eyes.

Her fans are floored as Ananya’s pictures from her photoshoot garnered several likes on Instagram. Heart and fire emoticons were what filled the comments section.