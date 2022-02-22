Amazing benefits of curry leaves for your hair growth

A good hair day can really lighten up your mood. But what if your whole life is one bad hair day? Hair problems like dandruff, hair fall, and dullness can make you resort to any and every home remedy to get your hair back to health. Do you see a plant of curry leaves in your backyard? Well, what if we told you that the plant is the solution to all your hair problems? No kidding! Curry leaves benefit your hair in more than one way and help you get rid of common hair woes naturally. How? That’s exactly what we are going to talk about here today.

Curry leaves are full of health and beauty benefits and they can do wonders for your hair. They are a well-known home remedy, and a very effective one, to improve and maintain the health of your hair. From an itchy scalp to grey hair and from hair loss to dullness, it can fight it all and help you get the hair of your dreams.

We have rounded up some benefits of curry leaves and how you can use them to deal with four of the most common hair problems. Take a look at the benefits of curry leaves for hair and help keep your hair healthy and naturally gorgeous.

Benefits of Curry Leaves For Your Hair:

1. Treats Damaged Hair

Due to excess pollution and chemicals in artificial hair products, hair follicles may become clogged, resulting in dull, damaged, and weak hair. This may also cause hair loss.

Curry leaves are very effective since it assists in the scalp restoration process, helping the hair follicles breathe and making them stronger.

You can make it into a paste and apply it directly onto the scalp. It helps in repairing the roots and thus helps the hair grow faster and stronger. Regular application makes your hair look visibly fuller and better.

2. Reduces Hair Fall and Thinning

Hair loss can occur due to improper diet, nutritional deficiencies, and even improper combing techniques. Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth.

They also contain amino acids and antioxidants that can strengthen the hair follicles and moisturize the scalp. Curry leaves help in regenerating dormant hair follicles and regrow new hair.

You can mix other ingredients such as castor oil and onion juice into the curry leaf mixture and apply it to the scalp. Leave it for about 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

3. Prevents Premature Hair Greying

Premature greying occurs due to genetic build-up, stress, alcohol, and smoking. Curry leaves are a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin B, which help restore your natural hair color.

It helps preserve the natural pigments of the hair and thus prevents premature greying. You can either consume curry leaves or apply oil infused with curry leaves. You can massage the oil on your scalp for 10 minutes, leave it for around 30 minutes or overnight and then wash it off.

Ways you can use curry leaves:

Hair Tonic. Combine fresh curry leaves and coconut oil in a bowl. Boil together, until you see the black residue forming. Cool, and apply it directly onto the scalp. Leave it on for an hour, wash with a mild shampoo.

Apply twice a week and you’ll see the difference in 15 days. Coconut oil is great for the hair, and in a mixture, with curry leaves, it stimulates hair growth. This tonic can also prevent greying of hair.

Hair Mask. Take some curry leaves, and crush them to make a paste. Mix this paste with yogurt and massage it on your hair. Leave it on for about 20 to 25 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo.

Apply every week to see results in hair growth. This can also make your hair shiny, bouncy, and smooth.

Curry Leaves Tea. Boil curry leaves in water, squeeze a lime and add sugar to it. You can drink this tea regularly for the best results. This will increase hair growth, and make your hair shiny. It’s also great for digestion!