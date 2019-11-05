While makeup lures everybody, women love it even more than men. It does not only enhance your beauty but also makes our eyes, lips and other parts look good. With the advent of technology and advancements in time, one does not need to go to the parlour every time for getting their makeup done. Instead, one can just put on makeup at home with the help of online videos.

You can easily find numerous ways on the internet to get your makeup and hair done. Many people today are active social media users and get easily influenced by the countless makeup and makeover videos available on web spaces including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. They try to imitate all that they see, making a mindset that it’s possible to get a makeover just like the influencers.

According to a recent study, around 96% of women use one or the other cosmetic product on a regular basis. Makeup is no longer restricted to a set audience. Instead, people of all ages have access to different makeup brands. Young girls have started using different makeup products to get good results. But, many of them fail to understand is the consequences of makeup. Applying makeup before 25 years of age can actually damage the skin. The hard chemicals ruin sensitive skin leading to white spots, pimples, and other problems.

Although online makeup trends have a certain ability to influence, one should not forget that trying something without complete knowledge can prove to be dangerous. The reality behind the scenes is far more different than what these videos represent.

Even if you feel that applying make-up is essential, then go for good cosmetic brands and apply them in an appropriate quantity.

Now that the truth is here, avoid being lured by the videos which are shot in advanced lighting and undergo an infinite number of edits.

Look beautiful but remember to stay graceful.

(Inputs by Samaira Sandhu)