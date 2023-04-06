A joy-filled Easter celebration in Maldives

Enjoy a blissful and joy-filled Easter celebration with JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING in the Maldives, indulge in a hearty feast with The Hari Hong Kong or sample decadent chocolate masterpiece Easter creations from Cheval Blanc Paris and Le Bristol Paris.

A Joy-Filled Easter Celebration at JOALI Maldives

JOALI Maldives, “the Island of Joy” has curated a schedule of activities between the April 6-12, 2023 this Easter. Guests of all ages can discover endless opportunities for spectacular adventure, creativity, exhilaration, and indulgence to suit all interests. Expect to be Easter-themed family fun with an egg treasure hunt, games, arts and crafts, and baking activities at the Muramas Kids Club, indulgent culinary feasts with specially curated menus at their signature restaurants, art workshops available, and the adventurous souls can indulge themselves with private speedboat trips, paddle boarding, and water sport activities. Guests who prefer the idea of relaxation can spend their days doing yoga or meditating at JOALI’s ESPA Spa.

From April 14-18, 2023, JOALI Maldives will also host the Imagi-Nature Art festival, guests are given the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of art filled with unique creative works from artists around the world. On the April 15 which is World Art Day, there will be an extraordinary selection of contemporary art, in the form of exhibitions, artistic performances, and the unveiling of brand-new permanent installations.

Celebrate Rebirth & Renewal This Easter at JOALI BEING

This Easter, welcome the magical JOALI BEING robin into your life. Symbolic of rebirth and renewal, this beautiful bird is regarded as a spirit guide, also signifying spring and a new beginning, filled with fresh hope and joy. This Easter, JOALI BEING will be hosting an array of unique culinary experiences, workshops and classes for both adults and children. For adults, there will be curated cooking sessions with Omega-3 rich foods led by JOALI BEING’S expert nutritionist, they can also learn to create skincare products with the use of natural ingredients, engage in a guided meditation with sound healing instruments or a yoga workshop and even join in an exhilarating dance routine workshop.

For children, they can participate in an outdoor exploration accompanied by sound therapy, or take up yoga classes which are complimentary for children during the Easter period. JOALI BEING is also welcoming expert visiting practitioners this Easter, specialising in transformative healing, natural healing, sound healing, and more. The practitioners will enable guests to take their well-being journeys to a new level, bringing them closer to experiencing the joy of weightlessness.

Be Treated To An Egg-stra Special Easter at The Hari!

Celebrate Easter weekend with Lucciola Restaurant & Bar’s brunch, it is back for one day only on April 9, 2023. Kick off the meal with a selection of antipasti from the bar table offering cold cuts and cheeses, before indulging in the starter Torta Pasqualina which is a traditional Italian Easter pie, and some sharing dishes. Guests can also choose from a wide range of mains ranging from Handmade Spaghetti with Lobster Tail, US Hanger Steak, and many more. Delectable desserts from the trolley are then served to complete the experience, alongside coffee and tea. This decadent brunch is priced at HKD688.

From April 7-10, 2023, Lucciola’s dinner will be elevated and guests will be served an indulgent 5-course dinner. Start off with a welcome hors d’oeuvre followed by starters and a heartwarming homemade soup before moving onto a main. Guests can choose from a variety of mains such as US Prime Rib-eye Steak, Roasted Baby Goat, Pizza, and many more choices. The final course is a choice of dessert from Homemade Gelato to a specialty Easter Cake with Chocolate Sauce. This indulgent set dinner starts from HKD488 per person with coffee and tea included.

Cheval Blanc Paris Presents ‘Easter Bloom’ by Maxime Frederic

Maxime Fre’de’ric, Pastry Chef of Cheval Blanc Paris, and his teams have dreamed up a beautifully bucolic Easter creation. To celebrate the arrival of spring, they extend an invitation to stroll through a chocolate garden where the rose reigns supreme.

Slow down. Lean in. Inhale its scent. Observe. Marvel. A rose is blooming. The poetic rose presents silky petals and a corolla in 75 per cent dark chocolate made in the atelier of the chocolatier Nicolas Berger. These must be plucked delicately, with just the fingertips, to discover what lies at its tender heart: a chocolate egg filled with chocolate-coated, caramelised hazelnuts from Maxime Fre’de’ric’s family farm, Le Secret de Nos Vergers, in Normandy. The Queen of her realm, the rose reigns in majesty over a delicate bar of chocolate garnished with pistachios, candied raspberry, and rose jam.

An exceptional piece recalling a floral composition, made specially to grace gourmet tables, it serves 6-8 people and is priced at EUR180. Available by pre-order on www.cadeau-paris.chevalblanc.com Easter creation for pick up from April 6-9, 2023 at Cheval Blanc Paris.

Butterfly Effect: Le Bristol Paris celebrates springtime with custom Easter Egg and decor

The Palace hotel shines the spotlight on its in-house chocolate factory with a new chocolate Easter Egg by Chef chocolatier Johan Giacchetti, echoed by a custom art installation in the lobby.

This Easter season, the team is introducing a fresh, nature-inspired take on the annual Easter egg with their ‘Butterfly Effect’ creation. Hand-crafted out of dark chocolate from Madagascar the large egg stands erect on a chocolate foundation and is filled with a praline of crushed almonds, hazelnut morsels, and vanilla. In a design influenced by Chef Johan Giacchetti’s love for springtime nature walks, the egg is adorned by a delicate flourish of butterflies coloured in deep red lining the side as if to have landed there temporarily before fluttering away again.

To echo the chocolaterie’s elegant Easter egg creation, Le Bristol Paris’ lobby is decorated for springtime with a breathtaking installation of 20,000 paper butterflies created in France by Studio Bjorg in collaboration with renowned paper artist Mathilde Nivet.

The installation decorates the lobby’s central table, visible immediately upon entry through the hotel’s revolving doors. ‘Butterfly Effect’ chocolate Easter egg will be available at L’Epicerie des Ateliers du Bristol from March 22 to April 10, 2023 and is EUR90.