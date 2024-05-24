A beginner’s guide to therapy

NMC proposes survey on students’ mental health
The NCM has issued a public notice on Friday directing medical colleges across the country to do needful in connection with the survey among would-be doctors.
Learn how to determine if you need therapy, find pro-bono services, choose the right therapist, understand the differences between psychologists and therapists, and access mental health helplines.
Reaching out to a therapist and asking for help can be an overwhelming task, especially in a society like ours where mental health is often cautiously side-stepped. First of all, congratulations on being able to admit that you need help. Here is a guide to therapy.
There are no specific criteria that qualify you as someone who needs therapy. You can opt for it just because you feel like it. However, some indications that might help you understand if you or a loved one might benefit from therapy are:
Financial limitations often play a significant role as guide in an individual’s decision to rule out therapy as an option to cope with mental stress, especially for students with no stable income. Pro-bono therapy offers a solution to this problem by providing services free of charge. Many therapists and psychology students offer these services.
When looking for a therapist, it is important to ask the right questions to make an informed decision. Always ensure your therapist has the proper qualifications to help you. At the very least, they should possess a graduate-level degree and have at least 1,000 hours of hands-on experience. Additionally, make sure they are properly licensed.
The term “therapist” is a general umbrella term for people engaged in psychotherapy. However, psychologists often exhibit greater proficiency as they undergo more years of education compared to therapists. When looking for psychologists, it’s essential to analyze your needs to determine if you need a clinical psychologist or a counseling psychologist.
Counseling psychologists help patients understand and work through their thoughts and emotions by providing emotional support and ways to deal with stress and mental pressures. Clinical psychologists work towards generating diagnoses and categorizing an individual’s mental ailments. They usually work with patients having severe mental illnesses or disorders like schizophrenia, psychosis, etc.
The most important step towards improving your mental health is accepting that you need help and asking for it. Here are some free helpline resources:
