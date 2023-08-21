6 refreshing cocktails to amp up your long weekend

Fill your fridge, stock your bar and dust off your cooler. No emergency trips to the store should come between you and your holiday schedule: sip, dip, repeat.

Add a refreshing twist to your weekend plans with these delightful cocktails. Whether you’re feeling experimental or just seeking something new, we’ve rounded up the very best drink recipes to celebrate with your loved ones. Here are our top picks by Ali Hamdan, Head Mixologist and Beverage Manager at Hilton Maldives Amingiri and his team, Yangdup Lama, Mixologist – Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey and Ami Shroff – Mixologist, Smoke Lab Vodka.

These are easy-to-mix, uniquely flavoursome and the perfect way to channel your inner mixologist

Advertisement

THE BARDOT

Ingredients:

Few American Gin – 40 ml

House-made chamomile citrus oil syrup – 30 ml

Freshly squeezed lemon juice – 10 ml

Lychee syrup – 5 ml

Cocktail enhancer – 4 drops

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill it with ice.

Shake well, and fine strain into the glass.

Garnish with a Berry Tuile and serve in a coupe glass.

KUMIKO

Ingredients:

Beefeater 24 – 40 ml

Clarified melon, grapefruit and yuzu blend – 40 ml

Mint cordial – 5 ml

Elderflower syrup – 5 ml

Finger lime – 1 tsp

Method:

First, muddle the finger lime in a shaker.

Add the rest of the ingredients and fill the shaker with ice.

Shake well, strain, and pour over ice.

To garnish use a banana leaf and finger lime, finished with a pump of house-made sakura perfume- serve in a Kes-sho Geber.

CURRY HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

Curry leaves – 3

Passion fruit puree – 20 ml

Pressed lemon juice – 20 ml

Simple Syrup – 15 ml

Beefeater 24 Gin – 60 ml

Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab – 90 ml

Method:

Muddle and shake.

Garnish with dehydrated pineapple and curry leaves and serve in a highball glass.

SUNSET SOIREE

Ingredients:

50 ml Smoke Lab Saffron Vodka

50 ml brew of jasmine & orange zest

10 ml honey-apple (or as per taste)

Approx. 75ml tonic

Method:

Jasmine-orange tea- Make a strong brew of dried jasmine flowers & orange zest and leave to cool.

Honey apple- Dilute organic honey with apple juice equal parts (1:1)

Built up – add all ingredients over ice in a wine glass or tall glass.

Garnish with a jasmine flower or any edible flower & smoke.

THE MEADOW

Ingredients:

60ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whisky

10ml mint cordial

10ml fresh lime juice

3 drops vegan foamer

Method:

Shaken and served straight up.

Garnish with an orange peel and fresh mint sprig.

AMERICAN PIE

Ingredients:

60 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey

60 ml apple juice reduction

10 ml maple syrup

10 ml fresh lime juice

Method:

Shaken and strained into a stem glass.

Dehydrated apple and grated cinnamon powder.