6 foods that are good replacements for meat

SNS | New Delhi | February 5, 2022 7:07 pm

Substitute for meat (Photo-istock)

If you are non-vegetarian planning to switch to a vegetarian diet, this article is just for you. On the other hand, if you are a vegetarian, looking for a meaty flavor in your veg food, these food items will come to your help. Here are some nutritious yet healthy food items that have been used traditionally too as a meat substitute.

Tofu

Tofu is a plant-based choice that packs a protein punch — half a cup has over 11 grams. Tofu is made of soybean curds pressed into blocks, and it’s free of cholesterol and low in saturated fat. Because it takes on the flavor of whatever you cook it with, you can make tofu taste as you want it to for almost any dish.

Tempeh

Made from fermented soybeans, tempeh has even more protein than tofu. Half a cup has over 16 grams. You can marinate tempeh before cooking to give it flavor and saute it for a crispy outside.

Seita

With about 8 grams of protein per half-cup, seitan is another good non-meat protein source that takes on the flavor of any seasonings you add. But if you’re gluten intolerant, seitan isn’t for you. It’s made from cooked wheat gluten.

Jackfruit

Yep, this fruit can take the place of meat. Jackfruit is full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Plus, with 2.6 grams per cup, it has much more protein than most other fruits. You can use it as an alternative for shredded meat in barbecue or pulled pork recipes. But be aware: While it has more protein than fruit, it has much less than meat. So its benefits are more in terms of texture and taste than nutrition.

Mushrooms

Grilled portobellos are savory, “meaty,” and can fill a hamburger bun nicely. But if you’re looking for protein and other nutrients you get from meat, mushrooms aren’t the way to go. They have only 3 grams of protein for every 1 cup and lack the iron, B12, and zinc meat brings to the table.

Beans

For a filling protein/fiber combo, beans are an ideal pick. One cup of lentils comes with almost 18 grams of protein and a whopping 15.6 grams of fiber — around half your daily recommended value. You can easily sub them for ground beef in tacos, chili, and other similar dishes.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are the protein (and fiber) powerhouses that makeup hummus. But you can also use them to make baked falafel, which is solid enough to serve as a meat-free patty. Half a cup of chickpeas offers over 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, with low fat, no cholesterol, and plenty of vitamins and minerals.

Soya chunks

Want to amp up your curry or veggie in a jiffy? Just add some soya chunks to it to get a unique flavour. The chewy texture of soya chunks makes them look and taste a lot like meat. All you need to do is soak soya chunks in warm water for 15 minutes before adding them to the dish, to make them softer and tastier.

