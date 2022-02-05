6 foods that are good replacements for meat

With about 8 grams of protein per half-cup, seitan is another good non-meat protein source that takes on the flavor of any seasonings you add. But if you’re gluten intolerant, seitan isn’t for you. It’s made from cooked wheat gluten.

Jackfruit

Yep, this fruit can take the place of meat. Jackfruit is full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Plus, with 2.6 grams per cup, it has much more protein than most other fruits. You can use it as an alternative for shredded meat in barbecue or pulled pork recipes. But be aware: While it has more protein than fruit, it has much less than meat. So its benefits are more in terms of texture and taste than nutrition.