So, the tickets have been bought, and you’re sitting on your bus or plane for your next destination. With the new mindset of ‘work from here, there and everywhere,’ millennials are embarking on new and frequent journeys outside their town and even country, at a moment’s notice. With just a laptop, tablet or even a smartphone one can continue to work and deliver without any loss in productivity.

But not so fast! Before you skip town to live your fantasy of working remotely, you have to know what to pack for the extended work-cation.

In a pre-pandemic world, figuring out what to pack for a trip was a challenge in itself even for most travel-fluent out there. However, having to figure out what to carry for your ‘work-cation’ trip can be daunting because you will have to pack for work and play.

Here is our checklist to follow on a ‘work-cation’ trip:

A GOOD feather-weight 30 Litre Backpack

A versatile backpack has always been my top priority whenever it comes to an investment. A GOOD backpack can be your saving grace in times you won’t even realise. Consisting of enough space and specialised compartments with easy access can make your life on the go very smooth and prepared.

A lightweight laptop

Laptops have become an extension of our lives. Having an updated, light and sleek laptop is the way to go whether you are travelling, commuting or just sitting in a cubicle. Packing a functional updated laptop with pristine battery life is imperative. A fast, portable laptop usually translates to working effectively and efficiently from anywhere like from a secluded hilltop cottage, beach or better yet, a houseboat!

A mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and portable power banks

When it comes to secluded spots, a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot or a hotspot dongle will give you a sense of true connectivity. You will be able to browse, surf or get done with those pesky zoom calls which could’ve been just an email instead. Portable fast chargers and power banks are also a must-have. Keeping your devices juiced up without any power outlet is one situation you will face several times. Carrying them will not only ease you from the nerve-wracking thought of your phone dying but it will also give you the true independence of “remote work.”

Noise-cancelling headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones can be a godsend if you are the type who gets easily distracted by an uninviting noise in the background. Getting work done while donning noise-cancelling headphones will give you a better focus on finishing up tasks with deadlines knocking on the door or focus on conference calls while sharing the space in a lobby or a lounge.

