5 international beauty brands everyone wishes would come to India

The push towards making beauty a more inclusive space has gained a lot of momentum worldwide, particularly in the West. There are a lot of diverse, inclusive beauty brands which are making makeup, skincare, and more into a source of joy and creativity, not a way to shame people and make them feel excluded or insecure.

Unfortunately, India does not have many such brands as of now. So we hope the following international inclusive beauty brands make their way to India soon!

Glossier

Founded in 2014 in the US, Glossier has now built a cult following for itself. The product ranges are limited, but you’ll be hooked once you’re on the website. From skin and body products to fragrances and color cosmetics, Glossier is deemed to be a simple brand that connects with its customer. It’s known for co-creating products, so you get the benefits of two products in one.

Milk Makeup

Vegan, humble ingredients, and incredible pay-off—this is what describes Milk Makeup the best. One of the things I love is its travel-friendly sizes. The mess-free, simple but revolutionary packaging idea makes Milk products a good buy. They look so cute that you can’t resist; from skincare to cosmetics, you’d want to buy everything.

PS their cooling water stick is a legendary product.

Drunk Elephant

The interest in the brand starts with its cute name, isn’t it? Popular among celebrities, Drunk Elephant skincare products are effective and have transforming effects on problematic skin. Their vitamin and mineral-based products are worth the hype! You’d also love it for minimal packaging in cute colors.

Youth To The People

Youth To The People is known for its great formulations and clean skincare products, which have won over many beauty gurus for how well they work. But what many might not know is that the brand is committed to making the world a better place by contributing to several social causes. There is a long list of charities they contribute to mentioned on their website.

We are Fluid

While a lot of brands feign exclusivity during Pride Month, very few are committed to being gender-inclusive the way Fluid is. They offer a rainbow-hued variety of fun makeup products that are great for creating experimental, artsy makeup looks. The whole brand’s mantra is about nonconformity, right from the messaging to the type of products they sell. It’s not about selling a populist idea of the usual makeup stuff, but about giving all genders a free hand as far as expressing themselves through glitter and color goes. And yes, the brand also donates fice percent to LGBTQ-support organizations.