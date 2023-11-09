5 engaging games to enjoy during festive season

As the twinkle of the holiday lights envelopes our homes and the scrumptious delicacies warm up our hearts, you know it’s that time of the year – the festive season is here! It brings a unique and endearing charm, it signifies a time when we look forward to catching up with family and friends and immerse ourselves into endless conversations.

Amplify the joyous spirit by hosting game nights during this festive season. Game nights have been traditional to the festive season, whether it’s settling old scores or simply enjoying the timeless card games, they create the atmosphere of pure holiday magic. So here is a thoughtfully curated list of must-have games shared by lifestyle and parenting influencer Nikita Kothari to ensure you and your guests have the best time together!

Jenga: The classic wooden block-stacking game is a top contender for all game nights. It’s the simplicity and versatility of the game that makes it a perfect choice for bringing family and friends together. Jenga’s quick setup and minimal requirements make it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. Whether it’s the laughter that ensues when the tower inevitably tumbles or the competitive spirit that arises as players strive to keep it standing, Jenga’s enduring charm ensures that it will continue to be a cherished addition to any festive game night, fostering camaraderie, and lasting memories.

Treasure Hunt: Treasure hunts are a good balance of anticipation and achievement! The game entices participants with the promise of hidden treasures waiting to be uncovered, tapping into an innate sense of curiosity and the thrill of the unknown. You can add a festive twist to the game by hiding some festive gifts like a box of sweets, toys or even a handwritten note amid the sparkly and aesthetic decor of your home! Encouraging your friends and family to find the ‘treasure’ with personalized clues will definitely get their adrenaline pumping and minds working.

The contagious joy of watching your friends and family receive their favourite gifts will make the experience all the more fun and heartwarming.Monopoly: The most loved board game of all time can’t be missed from this list! Monopoly, the timeless classic board game, encourages players to engage in bargaining and decision-making, a game of skill and fun! While the classic variant has entertained fans for years, the latest variant of the game is all set to take you and your guests by surprise. The Monopoly Cricket variant will ensure fun and excitement as you can hire star cricketers, build your dream team and play your way to own the pitch! The cricket elements in the board game are sure to spark spirited conversations about cricket trivia making it an excellent bonding opportunity for friends and family.Get-to-know-you Games: Games like ‘Would You Rather’ is a super fun way to get to know your friends and family better.

All participants can sit together in a circle and one person can ask a question starting with ‘Would you Rather’ and give two extreme choices and everyone can take turns at answering the question. For instance, ‘Would You Rather have the power of invisibility or the power to read minds?’ This game makes the participant think and reason about their choices when they might come across a situation with extreme choices. Another super fun game and engaging game is ‘Who is Most Likely To’. For example, one of the parents can be asked, ‘Which child is most likely to throw a tantrum?’, or, ‘Which one of them is most likely to beg, borrow, steal to get things done their way?’.

These games can be a fun revelation for some people at the party and is sure to have some jaw-dropping moments.Card Games: Be it the traditional games like Rummy, Teen Patti and Bluff or the fast paced card games like Game of Life and Battleship, card games have the potential to amp up a regular family gathering into an unforgettable celebration. So, as you shuffle those cards and deal out the joy, remember that card games aren’t just games; they’re the heart and soul of festive fun, making every moment together a winning hand.