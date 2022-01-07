Know the benefits of Raisins that make them a healthy snack

Who says healthy has to be boring? There are so many yummy, healthy, and nutritious superfoods offered by mother nature that we can relish any time, and that too without any guilt. One such superfood is raisins aka kishmish that has so much and more when it comes to nutrients!
Raisins are dried grapes, which are packed with several nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients, polyphenols, and several other dietary fibers.
All this makes raisins best suited for those who are conscious of their health and well-being.
Raisins originated in the Middle East before making their way to Europe, where they were especially popular among the Greeks and Romans. Historically, raisins were used as currency, as awards in sporting events, and to treat ailments like food poisoning.
Raisins are a nutrient-dense food that’s minimally processed, with no added ingredients or preservatives. But they’re also high in sugar and calories, so they should only be eaten in moderation.
Raisins are a great snack option that can add a range of nutrients to your diet. As a dried fruit, however, raisins don’t have the water content of regular grapes. This makes them less filling than whole fruit and easy to overeat. Stick to small portions to avoid adding too many calories to your diet.
Research shows that raisins can lower your risk of heart disease by reducing blood pressure and blood sugar. The fiber in raisins works to lower your bad cholesterol, which reduces strain on your heart.
Raisins are also a good source of potassium. Studies have found that low potassium levels contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. The amount of potassium our bodies need increases if our sodium intake is high, which is common for many people’s diets today. As a low-sodium food, raisins are a great way to ensure you’re getting enough potassium.
They may appear unappealing with their aged appearance and shriveled texture, but raisins are some of the most whole and nutrient-dense foods that can be found in the kitchen.
They are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, energy, and electrolytes. Their plethora of health benefits like improved digestion, bone health, skin health, and heart health, make it a must in your everyday diet.
Known to be a healthier substitute for sugared candies, raisins can be added to your regular yogurt, cereal, granola, baked dishes to not only enhance their taste but also add a nutritional element to them.
So, if you are among the many looking for ways to improve your health, then adding these golden dry fruits to your meal is the way to go!