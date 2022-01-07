Know the benefits of Raisins that make them a healthy snack

Who says healthy has to be boring? There are so many yummy, healthy, and nutritious superfoods offered by mother nature that we can relish any time, and that too without any guilt. One such superfood is raisins aka kishmish that has so much and more when it comes to nutrients!

Raisins are dried grapes, which are packed with several nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients, polyphenols, and several other dietary fibers.

All this makes raisins best suited for those who are conscious of their health and well-being.

Raisins originated in the Middle East before making their way to Europe, where they were especially popular among the Greeks and Romans. Historically, raisins were used as currency, as awards in sporting events, and to treat ailments like food poisoning.