10 Wonder foods for diabetic person

Diabetes is a chronic disease where your diet plays an important role. Regulating and controlling your diet can improve your body’s repose to insulin and help in managing the ailment in the long run. The good thing is that the best foods for diabetes are simple everyday staples and not some exotic ingredients. A healthy meal plan for a diabetic should include the following: high fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, lean protein, and fresh fruits and veggies.

So, here are 10 superfoods that will help you fight diabetes:

Beans

Beans have always been the undervalued protein that could work best when used as a substitute for meat. They stay in your digestive system longer and add to the feeling of fullness and a satisfied feeling, aiding weight management, a very good example for food for diabetics. To save time cooking beans, use a pressure cooker. Soaked beans are tender in just 10 to 15 minutes.

Carrots

While the type of sugar they contain is transformed into blood sugar quickly, the amount of sugar in carrots is extremely low. This food for diabetics is one of nature’s richest sources of beta-carotene, which is linked to a lower risk of diabetes and better blood-sugar control.

Milk

Milk is the right combination of carbohydrates and proteins and helps control blood sugar levels. Two servings of milk in a daily diet is a good option as a food for diabetics, however, other products like curds, buttermilk, and or cottage cheese are also good substitutes. But, one should ensure that low-fat milk is consumed, as fat in milk is not healthy and also adds to extra calories.

Vegetables and pulses

Vegetables are a good source of vitamins and fiber. High-fiber vegetables such as peas, beans, broccoli, and spinach /leafy vegetables should be included as food for diabetics. Also, pulses with husk and sprouts are a healthy option and should form a part of the diet.

Good quality fat

It is important to choose fats wisely as some fats are healthier for the body than others. One should carefully choose cooking oils that are high in MUFA (Monounsaturated Fat) as these fatty acids control bad cholesterol and control diabetes as well. High N3, with a low saturated fatty acid content, is another good property of oil. Canola is the right option as a food for diabetics with all these healthy properties for diabetes and heart health and is a good recommendation as cooking oil.

Olive oil

Unlike butter, the good fat in olive oil won’t increase insulin resistance and help reverse it. A touch of olive oil also slows digestion, so your meal is less likely to spike your glucose. As food for diabetics uses them in salads, pasta, and starters.

Fruits

Fruits high in fiber such as papaya, apple, orange, pear, and guava should be consumed. Fruits contain fructose which does not let the blood sugar levels rise immediately and thus can be easily consumed as food for diabetics. However, calories from excess intake remain.

Flaxseeds

They’re rich in protein, fiber, and good fats similar to the kind found in fish. They’re also a source of magnesium, a mineral that’s key to blood-sugar control because it helps cells use insulin. The best way to have this food for diabetics is in the morning as soon as you get up. A tablespoon of it works wonders.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is loaded with soluble fiber which, when mixed with water, forms a paste. Just as it sticks to your bowl, it also forms a gummy barrier between the digestive enzymes in your stomach and the starch molecules in your meal. So it takes longer for your body to convert the carbs you’ve eaten into blood sugar. This dieter’s food can be best used as a food for diabetics in breakfasts, porridge, soups, and casseroles.

Fish

According to a Harvard School of Public Health study eating fish just once a week can reduce your risk of heart disease by 40 percent. The fatty acids in fish reduce inflammation in the body—a major contributor to coronary disease—as well as insulin resistance and diabetes. Grilled fish is good food for diabetics.