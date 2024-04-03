Rise of new Indian pace gun, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav is now the talking point for Indian Premier League fans in this 2024 season with his sensational performance.

Hailing from Delhi, Yadav (21) proved his worth with his pace and ability to swing the ball at a speed of more than 150 mph. Till now, this fast-bowling sensation has picked up six wickets in two games.

In addition to taking six wickets, he also gained the moniker “Child of Wind” after setting a new record for the fastest bowl in the IPL 2024 on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) with 156.7 kmph.

The Delhi Pacer, who was motivated by Indian fast-bowler Ishant Sharma, returned with an impressive figure of 3/14 in 4 overs in a 28-run win over RCB, getting wickets from Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar.

Mayank’s heroics against PBKS and RCB have earned him requests from veteran cricket players to be included in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

The right-arm fast bowler is now just the second Indian fast bowler to reach 156 kmph in the IPL, after SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik.

Mayank Yadav was bought by LSG at a price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL Auction 2024 and has just played 2 List A games, scrapping six wickets.