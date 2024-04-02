Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya booed again, this time at Wankhede

It was not a happy welcome for Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya when his team took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fans continued their booing trend this time at home, with Pandya getting booed. Although Pandya scored 34 off 21 runs, his side managed just 125/9 at the 20 overs, while RR, in reply, chased down the target in 15.3 overs.

Pandya (30) was earlier booed in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and now in Mumbai, the home base of MI.

During the toss against the Royals, the fans chanted “Rohit Rohit,” which clearly was a hint that the Mumbai supporters were not happy with the management’s decision to make Pandya captain of MI.

We have often seen booing of sportsmen by agitated fans. In the current season of IPL, newly-appointed MI captain Hardik Pandya has come under the attack of cricket fans several times. He has often faced ‘Rohit, Rohit’ chants.

Pandya, who was the captain of the Gujarat Titans, is regarded as a player who is ambitious, and this ambition has not gone very well with fans. The only way Pandya can shut down his trolls is through his performance.

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had to say ‘Behave’! after he announced the name of the MI captain during the toss, as fans were booing. This instance further demonstrates the degree to which the Hardik Pandya issue has intensified.