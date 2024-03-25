IPL 2024: Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad

Star South African pacer Anrich Nortje joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals’ (DC) squad on Monday.

Nortje joined the squad after Delhi played their first match of the tournament against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they conceded a 4-wicket loss.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Delhi-based franchise shared a small glimpse of the 30-year-old joining the team.

“Everything moved a little Nortje today,” DC wrote on X.

Recapping Delhi’s first game against Punjab, PBKS asked DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) that sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for DC. Curran won the ‘Player of the Match’ for his knock.