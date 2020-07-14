They say beauty is something that must be in the beholder’s eyes; well this statement can get any more authentic for people who are in the business of photography, primarily because they know and understand things more intricately with details that perhaps the ordinary people might not see or know.

That is why photographers are also known as artists who have an eye for detail with the art to capture the right moments at the right time in the most beautiful manner. One such talented artistic photographer is Zubair Aslam, an India born based in Melbourne, Australia.

His sheer passion for capturing ‘the moment’ is something that speaks volumes about his art and his skills as an ace photographer. Aslam is a portrait and fashion photographer par excellence who has so far been to various countries to explore the many unexplored aspects of photography. His page “Picturesnme” https://www.picturesnme.com.au/ is a legit proof that displays portraits so beautiful that one feels that it is an exquisite art.

Aslam is considered to be one of the most uniquely talented photographers of recent times, who knows how to make people of all age groups comfortable in front of the camera and try to take out the best from them. If one happens to check out his portraits of children, one can know the sheer madness and love Aslam possesses for his art in photography.

He always was inclined towards photography since his early days, but it was only in 2012 that he owned his first camera. His love for photography and his innate talents for the art took him to many voyages of life where he travelled around India capturing night cityscapes and landscapes till 2013 and then finally shifted to Australia for work.

In the year 2015, for the first time ever, he started doing portrait photography. Since he was not trained in the art, he challenged himself for 52 weeks, where he decided to photograph 52 different faces, one face per week. What’s commendable is the fact that this man completed his challenge in the same year even after starting late.

Even in the year 2016, he continued his 52 weeks challenge, and with each of his photoshoots, his work saw an upward trend and kept growing each passing day. Starting a career with scouting for people who could help be his subject to people contacting him for getting photographed; this is what the career graph of Aslam has been so far.

Aslam is also ahead with his coaching and mentoring sessions to many other photographers who aim to carve a career just like him by learning the many fundamentals as well as the powerful insights about photography as a subject and art.

Since the past two years especially, Aslam has grown to become a more prominent name even across Instagram where his followers have risen to 3 million already and still growing.