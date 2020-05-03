A positive approach and a zeal to achieve the best in life is what one needs to fulfil and move forward on the path of accomplishment. Debunking the myth of age to have a successful start-up, these founders are the living example of this conviction. Age is just a number to present your ideas, all you need is the zeal and hard work. Founders of sinceindependence.com are an ideal example.

sinceindependence.com is an online news portal, providing its services in both Hindi and English. sinceindependence.com aims at providing real and exclusive news in and around the world. It delivers and broadcasts news of all genre, both national and international, regardless of the country of origin or religion and political belief as it aims at providing real, independent and unbiased news.

sinceindependence.com was mentally founded at the beginning of the year 2018 when its owners and founders saw and realized that social media is overflowing with tittle-tattles and fallacious news which are created mainly for the purpose of generating revenue or discrediting something or someone as a tactic for self-profit, needed to be restrained as soon as possible. They wanted to put a brake on it and decided to start their own news wire to curb this practice of unsubstantial news and improbable stories. sinceindependence.com came into physical existence with the launch of the news portal on 10 October, the very same year.

Sinceindependence.com was not only an objective thing but a heartfelt desire of the founder owners, Yogendra Singh Shekhawat and Tarun Singh Shekhawat. They always had a vision for positive things and had their hearts and sights set on doing a greater good by fighting back fallacious and misleading news and information. sinceindependence.com initially started its working with a small team of four members, and now it has a team of over 20 aspiring youngsters devoted towards providing trustworthy and genuine news to its readers and viewers.

Yogendra Singh Shekhawat and Tarun Singh Shekhawat is a perfect duo of ideal brothers and business companions. They understand and support each other through good and bad times, seek and imply advice of each other in their decisions, both personal and professional. They came into the business at a very young age.

Yogendra Singh, 28 yrs, is a technophile. He graduated from Amity University, Noida in 2014. He did his B. Tech in the field of Electronics and Communications. He is interested in learning and experiencing new things. He is a very polite and kind-hearted person and analyses things from a different perspective.

Tarun Singh Shekhawat, 25 yrs, has a very sharp accounting and calculating mind. He did his Bachelor’s in Commerce from St. Wilfred College, Jaipur in 2017. He is currently pursuing law from the same college. He believes there are no limits to learning new things every day. He tries to give his best into everything and is positive about life. He is benevolent and witty and takes care of everyone around him.

Yogendra Singh and Tarun Singh commenced their first business, Radialrust Technologies and Media Services Pvt. Ltd. in the year 2015 when they were just 23 yrs and 20 yrs respectively. Radialrust Technologies and Media Services Pvt. Ltd. is a Digital Marketing and Software Developing Company. They started it without any financial support from the family with just an initial capital of $5. It is not easy to develop a business in a world full of full-fledged competitors but hard work paid off. The same is what has happened here, with skills and planned business idea, they became experts in it and their company achieved new heights.

They shared their aim and thought behind developing this news portal.

They said, “We have developed sinceindependendence.com to provide impartial and profound news to people from a responsible quotation. As we are new in this field, we have to encounter many forthcoming and impossible challenges in this field having many other prospering and evolved opponents, but we are restored with confidence and positivity that we will face victory. Millions of readers around the globe are pursuing our sites and pages and we are soon planning to undertake a mobile petition for adequate user understanding. We are also working on our graphical user interface to provide a better reading experience to the people as people are moving towards digital media. We go through every news personally, so that in any case there is no chance of dodgy and misleading news.

With the slogan, ‘Without Fear Or Favour’, our purpose is to dwell on the ethical track of providing incorruptible and ethical news and fighting against erroneous news, and being a sensibly dependable source for news and updates in and around the world. Thus, we only aspire to make people aware of the genuine news and avoid the fake ones.”

It’s completely appreciable of them to think and create such a news space where they can provide ethical and trusted news to their readers.