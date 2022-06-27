Uranus Oil: Collecting tons of used cooking oil on a daily basis for converting into green fuel

Uranus Oil is a renewable energy and waste management startup. The startup remains in the news for having sophisticated tech based waste management platform and efficient infrastructure to aggregate the waste used cooking oil generated from various outlets and sending them for manufacturing biodiesel, which is a cleaner alternative for the conventional diesel derived from petroleum.

The startup has also been deploying several EV vehicles for their waste management operations, thus making them as the fisrt company in the used cooking oil management domain to use EVs for their operations. During a conversation with the media, company officials said that Biodiesel is being made from Used Cooking Oil as well as other waste oils as well as fats. The company also aggregates other feedstocks like animal tallow, palm stearin, palm oil mill effluent (POME) which can be used as primary feedstock in production of biofuels.

In the conversation, the co-founder of the company said that “The whole world is facing a shortage of energy resources. In such a situation, substantial increase in renewable energy production can go a long way to satisfy the growing energy demand. Uranus Oil follows balanced eco-friendly rules. The wasted used cooking oil which used to be dumped in the drains is now getting a fair price for the restaurant owners. We are happy to inform you that a large number of people are joining us, and this Taking the campaign forward. The whole system of used cooking oil collection creates a virtuous cycle for the restaurant owners, restaurant customers, the biodiesel manufacturers as well as biodiesel consumers. The restaurant owners are getting paid to dispose of their waste oil, consumers of such restaurants are consuming healthy food made from cooking oil that has not been reused, biodiesel manufacturers are getting feedstock for their business and the consumers of biodiesel are getting a cleaner fuel for conventional diesel at a cheaper price.”

The main objective of this startup is to increase awareness about the environment among more and more people. This scheme of collecting used cooking oil for biodiesel production has been charted by FSSAI under the RUCO program. Under this program, FSSAI has a list of biodiesel manufacturing companies as well as Used cooking oil aggregators. Uranus Oil is one such used cooking oil aggregator enrolled in the FSSAI’s RUCO program.If you are a restaurant or a potential UCO generating vendor, you can reach out to Uranus Oil at www.uranusoil.com or [email protected]

The cooking oil collected will be sent to authorized biodiesel manufacturers for large scale production of biodiesel. Biodiesel, which is also called “green diesel” can be blended with diesel and can be used as a fuel.Biodiesel reduces smog and lowers particulate matter and has a lot of environmental benefits when compared to regular diesel.